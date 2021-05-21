Y Combinator Backed Mudrex Brings AI Powered Trading Bots To Exchanges, Starting With Goku Market
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Mudrex, a Y Combinator backed new-age cloud-based marketplace of automated crypto trading algorithms, has partnered with GokuMarket, the one-stop-shop for buying, selling, and earning with cryptocurrencies. The partnership has been formulated to provide algorithmic AI-assisted trading algos built by Mudrex for users on GokuMarket.www.albuquerqueexpress.com