The Grizzlies fell to the New York Knicks last night, falling to .500 on the season after losing their 4th game in 5 tries. The Knicks took control from the opening tip, as the Grizzlies couldn’t cut a 17 point lead down to anything less than 5 points in the contest. Defense fueled the Grizzlies comeback effort, but the offense died down. Then, frustrations took over as Tony Brothers, in typical Tony Brothers fashion, handed out 5 tech’s to the Grizzlies in a matter of seconds resulting in Taylor Jenkins and Ja Morant being ejected from the game.