SAN ANTONIO – It’s official. Spurs legend Tim Duncan is now a Hall of Famer. As a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 alongside contemporary giants like Kevin Garnett and the late Kobe Bryant, Duncan stepped into the spotlight one final time on Saturday evening to be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Fellow Hall of Famer and Spurs great David Robinson welcomed Duncan into the Hall, and longtime teammate Tony Parker presented him with his Hall of Fame jacket and ring. Although known for his soft-spoken demeanor, Duncan didn’t shy away from the moment, delivering an emotional, 12-minute speech that touched on his youth in the Virgin Islands and expressed gratitude for the friends and family he has made throughout a remarkable 19-year NBA career.