newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Should Letter Names Be Taught?

By Matthew Lynch
theedadvocate.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts believe that teaching letter names will bring more confusion than clarity. For many, the belief is that focusing on sounds instead of the letter names is better. Letter name instructions have been included in beginner reading instructions for a very long time now. For instance, the first school books that came to America from Britain began with the alphabet.

www.theedadvocate.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Books#Love Letters#Pa#Letter Names#Building Letter Concepts#Real Letters#Pretend Letters#Teaching#Alphabet#Artificial Alphabets#Thoughts#Achievement#Memory#Real Entities#Visual Objects#Sounds#Group Collections#Default
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Letter: Catholic teaching names racism as a sin

In the late summer of 2020, the Sisters of the Presentation posted a sign on our fence facing Carter Road in Dubuque. It stated: “Racism is a sin — Black Lives Matter.”. A small number of persons called or wrote the convent to express their disagreement with the sign, saying that the message disregarded the value of all lives. In addition, the messages called the sisters “racist” for posting the sign. But until recently, the sign has remained undisturbed. Then a few weeks ago black spray paint was used to deface the message. We repaired the sign and placed it back on the fence. Unfortunately, within a few days the sign was stolen.
EducationRepublic

Letter: ILEARN funds should be used elsewhere

Did you know that over $45 million dollars each year are wasted on ILEARN testing? And that is just for Indiana. Standardized testing is important but for almost 20 days it is putting stress and pressure on students. The stress and anxiety that students go through when taking ILEARN can...
U.S. Politicsozaukeepress.com

LETTER: Cheney spoke truth to power and taught lesson in courage

Last week presented a rare historical teaching moment for Americans. Parents were offered a chance to guide their young children through a foundational lesson in the meaning of true courage and patriotism. A brave Wyoming congresswoman was stripped of her leadership role and possibly eventually her office for the unpardonable...
ReligionYakima Herald Republic

Letter: News of name-giving ceremony was an unexpected blessing

To the editor — I was not expecting a blessing as I opened the May 11 issue of this newspaper. Yet there it was commanding my attention on Page One. The best blessings are the unanticipated ones. The importance of one's Indian name in some respects is greater than that of the Christian name. I was reminded of a song written and performed by Walela (a Cherokee name for hummingbird), a Native singing trio, no longer performing, comprised of Rita Coolidge, her sister Priscilla Coolidge and the latter's daughter Laura Satterfield. The song, "I Have No Indian Name," sadly imparts the overwhelming sense of loss the un-named can experience without that second name, that feeling of self-worth, that ticket to heaven. Your article, written by Tammy Ayer, revitalized my love for all of Walela's music. The blessing reunited old friends from long ago.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Letters to the Editor: Dr. Warren Pace Shouldn’t Have Been Ignored As School Name

Dr. Warren Pace Shouldn’t Have Been Ignored As School Name. Several months ago I contacted the Falls Church City Public Schools, the Falls Church News-Press and submitted to the school renaming committee to propose that the high school be renamed for an outstanding school administrator and nationally renown educator — Dr. Warren Pace. I did receive a response from the renaming committee website and my recommendation was published in the News-Press.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Letter: White privilege concept should be an open topic

The Derby writer in the May 10 Buffalo News “allow teacher to educate …” supports the Orchard Park teacher in her efforts to educate young students about “white privilege.” He chastises the Orchard Park father who dares to challenge how and what his children are being taught. I wish to remind readers that the concept of white privilege is not sacrosanct and should be open to intelligent scrutiny.
San Francisco, CAsfrichmondreview.com

Letter to the Editor: SFUSD Board Members Should Be Appointed

As a father of two public school kids (11 and 13 years old) and a firm believer in the value of an open, free, and well-funded public school system, the past year has been unbelievably challenging and unsettling. We choose public schools for our children because we believe that free...
Food & DrinksSan Francisco Chronicle

Letters to the Editor: Mayor should host 'soda pop summit' with student

Regarding “Rally set after Black student accused of theft” (May 5): In 2009, former President Barack Obama organized the “beer summit,” bringing together Henry Louis Gates Jr. and the police officer who had arrested Gates in error. Mayor London Breed should in like manner bring together Ja’Mari Oliver, his mother, and the Safeway personnel involved in Oliver’s detention.
California StateSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

California parents should have the right to school choice programs: Letters

The great editorial again on May 5, “Two-thirds of parents prefer private schools,” begs the question why we allow taxpayer money to be directed by politicians instead of by the parents themselves. “School choice” should take the funding away from corrupt state politicians and allow parents to decide where their money goes. That is the purpose of voucher programs and why the state teachers union so vehemently opposes it. The state teachers union is the single largest donor to the California Democratic party.
PetsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Letter to the editor: Fish should be treated respectfully

I think that keeping fish in bowls shouldn’t be allowed. I think that fish are just as important as dogs and should be treated as well as them. Fish in bowls have stunted growth, develop boredom and depression, and only live for a fraction of their lives. Sincerely,. Andrew Lauridsen,...
University City, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Changing street names reflects aspirational goals

Regarding "University City Task force targets four streets for renaming in first wave" (April 27). Renaming streets during times of social upheaval is hardly a new phenomenon. Physical spaces should reflect current values and ideals, not remind citizens of the past they have rejected. For example, as World War I was in its final year and fighting between Americans and Germans headed toward a conclusion, St. Louisans renamed streets honoring Germans. Kaiser Street became Gresham Avenue. Hapsburger Avenue became Cecil Place. Von Verson Avenue became Enright. Berlin Avenue became Pershing Avenue. Many other cities also replaced their German streets.
Kennebunk, MESeacoast Online

Letter: Kennebunk should pick Peter Sentner for RSU 21 School Board

I’ve known Peter Sentner for more than 10 years, and he would be an outstanding RSU 21 school board member representing Kennebunk. Peter’s extensive professional experience (in mental health/substance abuse programs) makes him well-suited to serving on the school board. Peter brings relevant administrative expertise including managing budgets and human resources issues, analyzing complex data, and communicating with a wide variety of stakeholders.
Greensboro, NCTimes-News

Letter: Statue represents inequality and should be removed

I can’t be silent anymore. The statue is a source of controversy. It is a symbol of a past that is painful to a number of our citizens. If you're white, you see the history of the glorious South. If you are African American or a person of color, you see slavery, repression and continued discrimination.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida students should learn critical thinking | Letters

For students learning American history, what does just ‘the facts’ mean? | Editorial, May 21. The best course I ever took had no textbook. It was mentored rather than taught. I learned American history by digging into original sources (on microfiche, if this still exists). I learned to discern, along with the gratifications of discovery. The best course I ever delivered, to well-educated doctors, guided them similarly. Following the science takes effort and usefully replaces the oxymoron of “settled science.” The editorial makes plain that a top-down prescribed curriculum is fraught as it has been and will always be. We see similar patterns of de facto censorship outside of the classrooms. Every day the internet adds 2.5 quintillion bytes of data, much of it is garbage or biased. Shouldn’t we emphasize learning to seek, sieve and evaluate over spoon-feeding? Textbooks and lectures are about a century behind the learning needs of our youth. Give them common topics in an orderly and age-appropriate way and show them how to search and assess, to formulate opinions, and to support, debate and revise their views. That’s democracy. Let’s step beyond who is holding the spoon. The spoon is the problem.
MinoritiesFast Company

‘Guys’ is not gender-neutral—let’s stop using it like it is

Growing up, it was common in my region of the United States to use the word “guys” with the second person plural, as in: “How are you guys?” I didn’t think twice about using it until I learned the history of the word “guy” and considered what it meant when used for groups that included women and nonbinary people.
EducationUnion Leader

Letter: Derryfield School shouldn't cancel diverse points of view

Trustees shouldn’t cancel diverse points of view. To the Editor: I am writing in response to the Union Leader’s recent article relative to Derryfield School and trustee member Shannon McGinley. A bedrock principle of a healthy and vibrant democracy is the free exchange of ideas in the public square. The...
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: From masking to vaccination, government should not usurp the power of parents

During our recent legislative session, constituents were insistent that we address the unilateral power of the governor to mandate citizen behavior in response to COVID-19. In response to overwhelming public demand, the legislature passed HB294, the Coronavirus Endgame Bill, which established dates for ending mandates — April 10 for the mask mandate and July 1 for all other mandates.
Posted by
96.5 KVKI

10 Signs and Symbols You’re Calling by the Wrong Name

Have you ever stopped to contemplate a “sign”? Well, it looks as if you just did. So, what kind of sign did you contemplate? Did you think of a red hexagonal sign? A triangular sign? A flashing neon sign? Or were you hoping for some heavenly intervention on behalf of a Higher Power who is the director of the ebb and flow of your universe?
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Letter: America should prepare for the worst disasters

Again we fall victim to some result of our nation’s unpreparedness and shortsightedness. I speak this time of the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline. We know cyber criminals are out there yet do we prepare to defend and counterattack? Make their lives miserable? Surely our wonderful tech giants should be able to get into their systems instead of data mining and spying on you and me. Or do we do nothing? Do we have a backup alternate plan or is that plan to run out of inventory, long gas lines and higher prices? According to the Biden administration this is probably not labelled as a crisis just like the border (or enhanced Covid-19 problem it created) isn’t.
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

Letter: Religious liberty should not be used as a weapon

What’s the biggest threat to religious freedom in America today? pointed out valid concerns about how those holding minority religious beliefs are under attack. Certainly, steps should be taken to protect those who feel under siege. Troy, DuBois, Moore and Rogers all make valid arguments. However, they miss a key element.