With COVID-19 vaccinations picking up in Ontario, and the weather warming up, people are beginning to wonder what the province’s second pandemic summer could look like. On Thursday, the government extended its stay-at-home order to June 2, with the possibility of reopening schools and a summer filled with outdoor gatherings up in the air. The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) held a virtual panel on Wednesday on why Ontario isn’t yet ready to reopen. Dr. Samantha Hill, cardiac surgeon at St. Michael’s Hospital and Sunnybrook Health Services in Toronto and president of the OMA, moderated the panel of three doctors through the following questions: