High School sports roundup for Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Damien 13, Etiwanda 4: The Spartans (8-4, 2-0) offense was the story of the day in their Baseline League road win over the Eagles. Kaden Moeller hit a grand slam in the top of the second off Etiwanda starter Dylan Goff. Matt Clark, a University of Arizona signee, also hit a home run. Junior Seth Sumner allowed one earned run on six hits and fanned six to earn the win. Damien has won the first two games this week with the conclusion of the three-game series on Friday at Damien.