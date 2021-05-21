Don't Tell Mama, but Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley Will Star in 'Cabaret' in London This Fall - Global Bulletin

What’s your earliest recollection of watching a Pedro Almodóvar film, and do you have any favourites among his works?. I remember seeing Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and feeling this enormous sense of relief. Here was a filmmaker making films about Europe and about people and a milieu that I recognised entirely – and, at the same time, a contemporary artist whose reference to the cultural landscape of cinema makes him heir to so many great directors through film history, especially those great masters who have focused their narratives and their atmosphere on the lives and passions of women. Pedro was putting onto a global screen a sensibility and a vernacular which was close to the underground world I was living in with Derek Jarman in London in the ’80s and early ’90s. He was always our Spanish cousin, very dear and greatly cherished as a fellow traveller with brilliant moves…