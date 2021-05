The road from Natchitoches (Nak-a-Tish), La. to Nacogdoches (Nac-a-Doe-Chus), Tex. connects two of the oldest towns in the respective states. The road through Many and Fort Jessup is the El Camino Real de los Tejas or the Royal Highway or the King’s Highway. It sounds like it could be the name of an old Bob Hope & Bing Crosby movie but was the main highway of many old stories of the Spanish – French travelers of years gone by. This road traversed the middle of the notorious “No Man’s Land”.