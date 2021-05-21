Nicola Sturgeon holds her party in the same vice-like grip the SNP holds over Scotland
One of the lower-profile ceremonies this week was the swearing-in of Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister of Scotland after the elections to the devolved parliament. It took place in the Court of Session, in front of the Lord President and other senior judges, and, although it was a slimmed-down ceremony because of the pandemic, Ms Sturgeon’s oath of allegiance confirmed her continuing presence as the Queen’s chief executive in Scotland.www.telegraph.co.uk