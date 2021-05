Britney Spears’s choreographer Brian Friedman has claimed that it’s “impossible” to get in touch with the singer.Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine on Friday morning (30 April), the dancer discussed the conservatorship that Spears has been under since 2008, saying he believes it was “put in place for good reasons in the beginning” but that “things have definitely changed now and she has grown a lot”.He said: “In my opinion, if she’s able to perform on stage and do a show and make all this money, she should be rewarded the basic luxuries of life like driving a car, having a...