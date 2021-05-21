newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Bulova Launches Youtube Collector Series

By Press Releases
instoremag.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK — Bulova’s 145-year uninterrupted history includes not only industry innovations, but also breakthroughs that reached far beyond the world of timekeeping. The rich heritage of Bulova is captured in the brand’s official “History of Firsts” book that revisits the moments and stories that make Bulova what it is today. Bringing to life this historical book and expanding further on the brand’s presence in American culture, Bulova launches its YouTube Collector Series featuring in-depth conversations with top watch collectors, experts and historians.

instoremag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nile Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launches#Digital Video#Youtube Music#Music Video#Video Music#Shuttle Processing#Apollo#Chief Of Cool Hunting#Watch Collector#Bulova Museum#Nasa Nile Rodgers#Watches#Female Timepieces#Brand#Book#American History#Firsts#Innovations#Advertising#Press Release
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NASA
News Break
Technology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Music
News Break
Apparel
Related
Behind Viral Videossubscriptioninsider.com

YouTube Launches $100 Million Fund for ‘Shorts’ Creators

It’s not summer yet, but short-form video is HOT, and the competition is getting fierce. YouTube, who recently rolled out its answer to TikTok – YouTube Shorts – has now launched a $100 million fund for short-form video creators, to be paid out this year and next. YouTube Shorts originally launched in India in beta last fall, but it is now available across the U.S., and YouTube is eager for creators to jump on board.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Jewelry Brand Service First Launches Three Collections

Service First, the jewelry brand rooted in the military and service roles that is led by two West Point graduates, officially launched this week with its Cameo, Charm and Snake collections. The brand, which was founded by Mike Burns and Al Vallejos, initially offered products for West Point and bespoke...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

10 best quirky watch brands for every wearer: From unusual designs to classic timepieces

Choosing the right watch brand is almost like choosing a tribe. Not only will it speak volumes about your personal style, it can also bring you closer to your hobbies and interests, and connect you with a crowd of like-minded people.The first question to ask yourself when shopping for a watch is: what do I want it for? With the time being available digitally on everything from our phones to our ovens, you aren’t usually buying a watch to know the correct time. If you plan to use your watch for sports, then you might want to consider a chronograph,...
Internetretaildive.com

David's Bridal launches 24-hour YouTube Live channel

In an ongoing bid to improve its wedding resources and services, David's Bridal is launching its own 24-hour YouTube Live channel to provide wedding planning resources and content, the company announced on Tuesday. The YouTube Live channel will accept submissions and feature content from couples, photographers and vendors such as...
TV SeriesComicBook

YouTube's Award-Winning Series Lockdown Series Is Now Streaming in Neutral Spanish

Lockdown, the ultra-timely, live-action YouTube Originals series from Sinking Ship Entertainment (Dino Dana, Endlings, Odd Squad), set during a global pandemic, recently launched all sixteen episodes of its first two seasons Neutral Spanish, opening the door to an entirely new audience. The move was made on May 5, in recognition of Cinco de Mayo, on the YouTube Originals for Kids & Family channel. Shot entirely via webcam and smartphone, the series is a look at how young people stay in touch while having to stay away, as well as what happens when restlessness leads to suspicion. Lockdown follows six friends -- Nira, Emi, Sam, Aiden and Chris -- as they work together to solve mysteries in their neighborhood during the social-distancing era.
Electronicsravepubs.com

Extron Launches PowerCage 411 Series

Extron just launched the PowerCage 411, a compact 1U rack-mountable, 4-slot enclosure that supports the FOX3 T 201 PC, FOX3 T 301 PC and FOX3 T 311 PC fiber optic transmitters. The compact PowerCage enclosure provides an efficient way to power, manage and mount up to four extender modules to meet system needs, making it an ideal solution for larger systems that need to support remote devices. Exceptional thermal management, variable speed fans and dual redundant hot-swappable power supplies ensure system reliability. The compact FOX3 Series extender modules all feature support for HDMI, audio and control. The FOX3 301 PC and FOX3 311 PC also feature support for USB or USB HID, respectively. Engineered for exceptional high-resolution image performance, these modules use Extron all-digital technology to deliver perfect pixel-for-pixel, uncompressed transmission of images up to 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 over two fibers or mathematically lossless 4K/60 video over one fiber. These features and capabilities make the PowerCage 411 enclosure and modular fiber optic extenders ideal for mission-critical environments where continuous, 24/7 operation is essential.
TV & VideosPosted by
WWD

The Livestreaming Show That’s Uniting Designers From ‘Project Runway’ and More

Amy Bond is looking to reinvent fashion-themed reality TV. The producer, known for her work on “Project Runway” and “Next in Fashion,” introduces “The Collective Fashion Show” — a series livestreaming and premiering online in July. Model and recording artist Shaun Ross has been tapped as executive producer and will oversee music, while Bond, stylist Ty Hunter and model Laura Kirkpatrick-Cianciolo will host.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

HONOR 50 series to launch in H1 2021?

It seems that Digital Chat Station recently announced on the user’s weibo account stating that HONOR’s upcoming HONOR 50 series smartphones are expected to be unveiled around H1 2021. While not much is known in regards to the Malaysia release date, it does give us a better idea of what to expect when it will be available in the local market.
Designers & Collectionsfieldmag.com

Norse Projects & Geoff McFetridge Release Lifestyle Apparel Collection

Bob Myaing is a Philadelphia-based mountain biker, climber, and writer with an unhealthy gear obsession. Danish brand Norse Projects has been a longtime favorite of Field Mag, epitomizing a certain flavor of Scandinavian cool that melds streetwear minimalism and casual gorp. Launching today from the brand is a thirteen-piece capsule collection that marks their second collaboration with Los Angeles-based visual artist Geoff McFetridge.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Benzinga

Introducing FACINGS: The NFT Collection Publishing Platform Helping Brands Launch What Collectors Want

DETROIT, Michigan — FACINGS, a software-as-a-service startup bootstrapped by employee-owned blockchain services company EOS DETROIT, is officially announced to the world. FACINGS is the easiest way for publishers and artists to leverage Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as a new digital medium for monetizing content and engaging with audiences. FACINGS' platform enables for full-service NFT collection publishing, where unparalleled quality control and user experience means launching what collectors want.
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

Expo 2020 launches series of curated journeys

Visitors from across the globe will be able to enjoy a spectacular line-up of sights, sounds and tastes at Expo 2020 Dubai, through a series of curated itineraries designed around their passions and interests. Available in a half-day, full-day or three-day formats, the guided and self-guided journeys – the latter...
TV & Videoschainstoreage.com

Live from YouTube – it’s David’s Bridal

The nation’s leading bridal retailer is joining with YouTube in a new life as a live streaming content promoter. David’s Bridal is launching a new channel on the YouTube Live livestream platform that offers around-the-clock wedding planning content and inspiration, including real wedding videos. The channel houses a catalog of free, accessible, and diverse content submitted by real couples, photographers, and vendors. The retailer will continuously refresh the channel with relevant videos and content for 24/7 access.
Internetretaildive.com

Facebook launches summer livestream shopping series

Every Friday starting May 21 through July 16, Facebook will feature shoppable live videos from beauty and fashion brands via brands' Facebook Pages. They can also be accessed in the Shop tab or bookmark on mobile, the social network announced on Tuesday. During the livestreams, customers can find new products,...
Interior Designfcnews.net

AO launches Color Story Wall collection

The new glazed ceramic collection features a mix of 32 colors that aim to create a vibrant classroom or a tranquil hospital setting. Made in the USA, Color Story Wall tiles are available in seven shapes and sizes. Eight colors are offered in both matte and glossy finish and are suitable for use on walls and countertops. The company added that an additional 16 colors are offered in glossy finish.
Agriculturefarm-equipment.com

Ag Tire Talk Launches Podcast Series

The first installment in Ag Tire Talk’s new podcast series – Driving Yield thru Tire Technology – is now available on www.agtiretalk.com. With interviews from Michelin, Alliance, Trelleborg Mitas, Titan Goodyear, Maxam, GRI, Continental and BKT, producers are now able to translate how new tire technology can have a major positive impact on yield. Plus, with interviews from Central Tire Inflation System expert Precision Inflation, producers can understand the detail of how a CTIS system can play a key role in improving soil health.
Apparelglossy.co

Insiders say fashion should prepare for a ‘fully virtual future’

The last year has seen some of the most basic tenets of the fashion industry upended. Brands don’t need stores to attract customers. Social media advertising doesn’t need to be polished to be effective. But now, there’s an even bigger disruption on the way: Clothes don’t need to physically exist to sell.