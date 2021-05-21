Bulova Launches Youtube Collector Series
(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK — Bulova’s 145-year uninterrupted history includes not only industry innovations, but also breakthroughs that reached far beyond the world of timekeeping. The rich heritage of Bulova is captured in the brand’s official “History of Firsts” book that revisits the moments and stories that make Bulova what it is today. Bringing to life this historical book and expanding further on the brand’s presence in American culture, Bulova launches its YouTube Collector Series featuring in-depth conversations with top watch collectors, experts and historians.instoremag.com