PICCHIOTTI Launches Dynamic, Interactive Website

By Press Releases
instoremag.com
 1 day ago

(PRESS RELEASE) VALENZA, ITALY — PICCHIOTTI, the Valenza based Italian high jewelry brand, announced the launch of its newly designed, fully dynamic website. Built on a cutting-edge platform, the user-friendly design will convey the 54-year-old brand’s unique heritage, its impeccable craftsmanship and its beautiful creations, with special emphasis on the successful, patent-protected Xpandable Collection. The constantly updating site will also feature an interactive chat function, a GPS enabled, search engine optimized and mobile-friendly store locator, as well as options to contact a retailer or set an appointment for personalized assistance.

