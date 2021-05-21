newsbreak-logo
Software

Mango Animate Provides a Stunning Text to Video Converter

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMango Animate has simplified the process of creating typography videos by introducing an intuitive text to video converter. The amazing software is used to craft captivating Vimeo, TikTok, and YouTube videos and social media visual stories. This kinetic typography video maker is ideal for visuals that generate overwhelming likes and shares from online viewers. It features terrific features such as the motion typography formats and kinetic typography editor.

Internet9to5Google

Google Photos to add more personalized Memories collections, 3D Cinematic photos

A really neat part of the machine learning algorithms used by Google Photos is the ability to identify similar core image traits and create the popular — and constantly evolving — Memories collections. During the I/O 2021 keynote, Google confirmed that Memories collections are set to get even more personalized, and we’ll even get 3D enhanced Cinematic photos joining the mix.
Musicmakeuseof.com

What Is Spotify for Artists and How Does It Work?

While you're probably familiar with Spotify's core music streaming services, Spotify for Artists is a lesser-known feature. But if you're a creator, it has many handy tools for building your presence on the platform. So, what is Spotify for Artists? And if you're looking to build a career in music,...
Softwaresoftpedia.com

iPixSoft GIF to Video Converter 3.2.0

IPixSoft GIF to Video Converter is a lightweight software application whose purpose is to help you convert image files to various video formats. It sports a clean and intuitive layout that allows you to carry out most operations with minimum effort. You can upload files into the working environment using...
Video GamesGamasutra

Video: Animating God of War

In this 2019 GDC talk, Sony Santa Monica's Bruno Velazquez discusses the process of transforming the studio's approach to how it animated Kratos in 2018's God of War. In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Free Video to HTML5 Converter 3.3.0

Free Video to HTML5 Converter is a lightweight video encoder that can help users in optimizing their multimedia content for website layouts. The tool allows users to clip the source files. Comes with a preview function. Users that have personal websites with multimedia content can benefit from this resource. In...
MusicPaste Magazine

Aesop Rock Shares Animated Video for “Jumping Coffin”

New York-based wordsmith Aesop Rock is best known for his hypnotic rhyme schemes that defy all conventions of grammar and expectations, and his visuals are no different. In a new animated visual with his usual collaborator Rob Shaw, Rock’s “Jumping Coffin,” off his 2020 album Spirit World Field Guide, is set to footage of a skeleton rapping and shredding in a skate park.
Softwareprunderground.com

Mango Animate Originates a Powerful Article Video Maker Software Program

Mango Animate has launched a new article video software program to enhance brand myth with a collection of animated text video templates. This article video maker enables users for efficient use of time. It is miraculous to bounce text along with impressions in a video. Mango Animate enables the brand to make engaging videos that in return builds traffic. Features are smooth assist to interpret different ideas in an eye-catching manner with just a click.
Photographydigital-photography-school.com

The Weekly Photography Challenge – BlackAndWhite

Last week I ruffled some proverbial feathers and made sure to mention that we want you to go out and make a NEW photo for this challenge, which is kinda the point of a ‘challenge‘ as there really isn’t a lot that’s challenging about dipping into your Lightroom catalogue and pulling out a photograph from 1984, is there?
Cell Phonestechviral.net

Android 12 Leaks: Promotional Video Showing New Design & Animations

Already we have seen so much information about Android 12 before the release, and now a new promotional video has been leaked that is showing some new changes that will be coming to the upcoming OS. However, all the information that came was taken from the developer preview, but this time Front Page Tech (FPT) has published the video.
Computersnintendo-power.com

How To Convert YouTube Videos With Wondershare UniConverter Software –

Are you looking for a solution to everything? Convert YouTube video to MP4, Allow you to download a YouTube video for free or use any other video processing function? (Video Converter Ultimate first) is the best solution for you. Wondershare UniConverter A powerful software to convert, compress, download, edit and...
ComicsNintendo Life

Video: Pokémon Launches New 'PokéToon' Animation Starring Pancham

Last June, The Pokémon Company launched a new series of animations called 'PokéToon', reminding us of old classics like Warner Bros.' Looney Tunes. The first show starred Scraggy and Mimikyu, and seemed to go down really well with fans. Now, the series has returned with a new, longer animation starring...
Theater & Dancedancingastronaut.com

‘Better Days: The Story of UK Rave,’ documenting the early UK rave scene landing on Amazon Music

Better Days: The Story of UK Rave, a new feature documenting the United Kingdom’s early rave scene, is set to delve into the 30-year history that has ultimately culminated in dance music culture’s permeation to the global masses. Helmed by MOBO Award-nominated director Hugo Jenkins, the film explores the confluence of events that transpired in the late 80s that brought underground raving to the forefront of UK’s hedonistic Second Summer of Love.
Computerssoftpedia.com

ThunderSoft Flash to Video Converter 4.4.0

As its title suggests, ThunderSoft Flash to Video Converter is a program that you can use to encode video files from the SWF format to multiple extensions, including AVI, WMV, MPG and MKV. It can be handled by all user levels. The interface of the software is plain and simple...
Musicmusically.com

Spotify adds sharing features for podcasts and canvas videos

Spotify has added some more social features to its service, although they’re focused on how people share music and podcasts out externally. Spotify’s ‘canvas’ videos – the looping clips that artists can upload to play while people listen to their tracks – can now be shared to Snapchat as well as to Instagram stories. People will also be able to preview how the canvas video will look before sharing it in those apps.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Design Software Market To See Stunning Growth | Side Effects Software, Autodesk, Toon Boom Animation

The Global Design Software Market study with + market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Newtek, Electric Image Animation System, Credo Interactive, MAXON Computer, Side Effects Software, Autodesk, Toon Boom Animation, Electric Rain, Smith Micro Software & Adobe Systems.
Behind Viral VideosTechCrunch

TikTok launches a Green Screen Duet feature, tests dedicated ‘Topics’ feeds

Green Screen Duet joins an existing set of Duet tools that let creators lay out two videos side-by-side. Today, Duet layouts include “Left & Right,” “React,” and “Top & Bottom.” Creators currently use Duets to sing, dance, joke or act alongside another user’s video, react to a video’s content, or even just watch a video from another, sometimes smaller, creator to raise awareness or call attention to its content.
MoviesSHOOT Online

More Media Adds Content Creator Chaz Smith To Its Directorial Roster

Independent film and commercial content studio More Media has added popular influencer Chaz Smith to its directorial roster. This marks the first official commercial representation for Smith who’s known for a deep understanding of how to create entertaining content that taps into the heartbeat of Gen Z culture. “Great directors...