PGA Championship 2021 live updates: Phil Mickelson soars up leader board, grabs solo lead at Kiawah
Day 1 at Kiawah Island did not disappoint, as Pete Dye's menacing layout defended itself nicely against the best players in the world. Corey Conners' 5-under 67 was the best round by two, but there were only six other rounds in the 60s (Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Aaron Wise, Sam Horsfield and Cameron Davis all shot 3-under 69s). The opening-round scoring average was 74.781, surely inflated by a handful of mid-80s rounds from club pros in the field—but hey, tour pros weren't immune to the big numbers, too. (Click here for the most surprising rounds of Day 1.)