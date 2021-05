The Tesla Roadster may be the first car that requires a health screening before you drive it. The Tesla Roadster was first revealed in 2017. (Tesla) Elon Musk has reconfirmed on Twitter his claim that the two-door sports car will be capable of accelerating to 60 mph in 1.1 seconds, which is less than half the time it takes the world’s quickest production cars to reach that speed today and would make it nearly as quick as a Top Fuel dragster.