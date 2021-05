On Sunday 11 April, Leyton Orient Women contested a historic FA Cup Third Round tie against Chichester and Selsey Ladies at the Breyer Group Stadium. Despite losing 2-1, it was the first time the side had reached the third round of the competition, five years after they had merged with Leyton Orient.Yet just over two weeks later, Leyton Orient had announced their decision to part ways with the existing set-up in favour of creating a new academy and new senior side who would play at Tier 6, two tiers below the level where the original team compete.“I was very proud...