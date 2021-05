CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- When the 2020 season ended and the coaching carousel started to move, it was no secret that many North Carolina assistants were mentioned for jobs across the country. According to sources close to the UNC program, Oregon, South Carolina, and LSU all showed interest in UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman for their coordinator openings. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo interviewed for the UCF head job, according to multiple reports, and declined to entertain any open offensive coordinator positions.