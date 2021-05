Corey Taylor made his return to the stage earlier this week as part of a socially-distanced U.S. solo headline run in support out of his latest album CMFT. And as well as debuting many songs from that record at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona, Corey also unleashed plenty of material from his other bands Slipknot and Stone Sour, plus a couple of covers thrown in for good measure across the 23-song performance (according to setlist.fm).