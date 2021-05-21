COVID-19: New Time Frame Provided For When Vaccine Booster Shots May Be Necessary

The majority of new infections in the US, Europe, and most other countries are now driven by variants. Until recently, the B.1.1.7 variant was the most dominant strain in the UK and throughout Europe and is prevalent in the United States as well. In South Africa the dominant strain is the B.1.351 variant; in South America, the P.1 variant. Now in India, three closely related strains, B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2, and B.1.617.3, are now running rampant. The B.1.617.2 variant has appeared in the UK as well. These variants of SARS-CoV-2 are highly transmissible, capable of reinfection, and cause more serious disease. They also introduce the distressing possibility that current generations of Covid-19 vaccines may not protect as well against these variants as they do original strains.