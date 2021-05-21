newsbreak-logo
COVID-19: New Time Frame Provided For When Vaccine Booster Shots May Be Necessary

By Joe Lombardi
dailyvoice.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutives and experts at the center of COVID-19 pandemic response are now providing a more specific possible time frame for when Americans who were first to receive a vaccine dose may need to take a booster shot. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, speaking during an Axios event, said that the data...

