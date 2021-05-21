Pacers vs. Wizards score, results: Washington dominates Indiana, earns final spot in East playoff bracket

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (sore right hamstring) is questionable to play against the Washington Wizards in Thursday's final play-in game. Brogdon returned for Tuesday's play-in game after missing the final 10 games of the regular season with a hamstring issue. He finished with 16 points and 8 assists on 6-of-10 field goals and 3-of-5 3-pointers over just 21 minutes. Brogdon likely would have played more if the score hadn't been so lopsided. Caris LeVert (protocols) remains out, so Brogdon will continue to see a larger offensive role and he should see more playing time if Thursday's game is more competitive. The winner will advance to the playoffs as the eight-seed and the loser will be eliminated from postseason contention.