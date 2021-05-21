newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pacers vs. Wizards score, results: Washington dominates Indiana, earns final spot in East playoff bracket

By Jordan Greer
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wizards sprinted out to an early lead in Thursday night's play-in game and never looked back, throttling the Pacers on their way to a 142-115 win. Washington's dynamic duo of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook led the way in the victory, combining for 43 points, 19 assists and 13 rebounds. Indiana had no answers defensively as the Wizards shot nearly 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range as a team.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Raul Neto
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Daniel Gafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Lakers#Beal Westbrook And Co#Sixers#Sporting News#Eastern#Wizards 114#Wizards 30#Prez#Malcolmbrogdon7#Justholla7#Dougmcdermott#Time#Tnt Wizards#Espn Warriors#Tnt Pacers#Pacers Vs Wizards#Nba Play In Game#76ers#Live Scoring Updates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) questionable Thursday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (sore right hamstring) is questionable to play against the Washington Wizards in Thursday's final play-in game. Brogdon returned for Tuesday's play-in game after missing the final 10 games of the regular season with a hamstring issue. He finished with 16 points and 8 assists on 6-of-10 field goals and 3-of-5 3-pointers over just 21 minutes. Brogdon likely would have played more if the score hadn't been so lopsided. Caris LeVert (protocols) remains out, so Brogdon will continue to see a larger offensive role and he should see more playing time if Thursday's game is more competitive. The winner will advance to the playoffs as the eight-seed and the loser will be eliminated from postseason contention.
NBAmyrtlebeachonline.com

Hornets by the numbers: No simple fix to their plight entering Pacers play-in game

The Hornets needed to win just one of their last five games to avoid Tuesday’s predicament. So now the Hornets either beat the Indiana Pacers on the road or the season is over. Those were the consequences of falling from eighth to tenth in the Eastern Conference standings Sunday with a loss to the Washington Wizards.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Bradley Beal helps Wizards edge Hornets, claim 8th seed

Bradley Beal made a go-ahead layup with 2:53 remaining as the host Washington Wizards posted a 115-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday to secure the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Russell Westbrook collected 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists and Beal added 25 points in his...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Wizards make final push for play-in spot vs. Cavaliers

The Washington Wizards look to avenge letting a prime opportunity slip through their fingers when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Wizards (32-38) squandered a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 120-116 setback to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Washington, which would have clinched a berth in the play-in tournament with a win, can still do so if the Chicago Bulls (29-40) lose to the Toronto Raptors (27-42) on Thursday or the Wizards defeat the Cavaliers on Friday.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Playoffs Implications: Hornets, Wizards and Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers are all in a three-way tie for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. However, there can only be one team that gets the eighth seed between the three of them. Therefore, on the last day of the regular season on Sunday,...
NBAchatsports.com

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game

Washington Wizards (31-36) vs. Indiana Pacers (31-35) TV Coverage: NBA TV, NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Indiana. Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds. Moneyline: (Open: Wizards -142 / Pacers +120) (Current: Wizards -162 / Pacers +136) Spread: (Open: Wizards -2.5) (Current: Wizards -3.5) Total: (Open: 247.5)...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Likely available Tuesday

Neto (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Celtics. Coach Scott Brooks said Monday morning that the 28-year-old would be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, but the guard's outlook appears to have improved. Neto missed the finale two games of the season with the hamstring issue, but he started the previous 14 contests and averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.
NBAdarnews.com

Wiz to face Celtics after beating Hornets for 8th in East

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Washington Wizards finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and set up a play-in matchup against the No. 7 Boston Celtics by coming back to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 Sunday with Bradley Beal scoring 20 of his 25 points in the second half. The Hornets,...
NBANBC Sports

NBA Pick n' Roll: Wizards vs. Pacers, 76ers vs. Pistons

NBC Sports Sports Predictor now has a game for the basketball fan in mind with its new free-to-play NBA offering: "Pick n' Roll"!. Every contest, of which there will be two each week, will give you a chance to win or split a $50,000 jackpot. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app to join the party right now.
NBAchatsports.com

Ted Leonsis Made Things a Little Awkward When Honoring Russell Westbrook

On Friday night, the Washington Wizards played their first home game since Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for career triple-doubles in Monday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Before the game, Westbrook was honored with a No. 182 jersey, representing his career triple-doubles, from team owner Ted Leonsis. Seven...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: 3 goals for the final stretch of the season

The Indiana Pacers are a franchise in free-fall at the moment. They are still performing well enough on the court to stay in the play-in race but they are in serious danger of falling to the 10th seed and having to travel to try and qualify for the playoffs. Off...
NBAchatsports.com

Wizards beat Cavaliers to clinch East play-in spot

Russell Westbrook got his first triple-double since passing Oscar Robertson and becoming the NBA‘s career leader earlier in the week, lifting Washington past the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-105 on Friday night and helping the Wizards clinch a spot in the play-in tournament. Westbrook had 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds...
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.
NBACBS Sports

Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Questionable vs. Wizards

Sumner (knee) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Wizards. A bruised left knee has been hampering Sumner. He played just seven minutes during Tuesday's play-in win over the Hornets. Even if he's cleared for Thursday's contest, it seems unlikely he'll see significant minutes.
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors lose to Pacers in season finale, 125-113

With eight players out due to injury and two more a healthy scratch, the Toronto Raptors and their six man rotation couldn’t find enough to beat the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon, losing 125-113 to finish their 2020-21 season. The game puts one of the Raptors’ toughest seasons — circumstance...
NBAchatsports.com

Pacers final score: Wizards escape Pacers in OT thriller 133-132

The Indiana Pacers ended up on the wrong side of a wild finish, falling to the Washington Wizards in overtime after building a four-point lead earlier in the extra period. With the teams going back and forth all night, it came down to Russell Westbrook making an incredible play, blocking Caris LeVert’s wide open three point attempt with a second on the clock.