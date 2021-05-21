newsbreak-logo
Ukraine grain stocks at 9.5 mln tonnes at start of May

Agriculture Online
 22 hours ago

KYIV, May 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain stocks totalled 9.5 million tonnes as of May 1, up by 186,800 tonnes from the same point in 2020, the APK-Inform consultancy said on Friday, citing data from the State Statistics Service. Stocks at large and medium-sized agricultural companies included 3.1 million tonnes...

www.agriculture.com
