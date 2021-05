It’s time again for another major championship while this super-season golf schedule continues, as it’s the golf gift that keeps on giving. This week, the TOUR heads to the Lowcountry in South Carolina. The best players in the world will tee it up at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. It will be the first time the PGA Championship has been held at this course since the 2012 version, which turned into a runaway, eight shot victory for Rory McIlroy.