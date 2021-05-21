newsbreak-logo
Italy's covid-19 contagion rate continues to fall

Cover picture for the articleAll of Italy to be 'yellow zone' next week says health minister. Italy's national health institute (ISS) announced on Friday that the national 'R' reproduction number has fallen to 0.78 from 0.86 last week, according to the latest covid-19 data. The report found that all of Italy's regions and autonomous...

