Oh! My LadyLord: An Exploration of Love, Loss and Everything in Between

HBO’s latest prestige crime procedural, Mare of Easttown, scratches the itch for gritty, well-produced drama, neatly filling the hole left by other offerings like True Detective but with a much-needed tweak. Instead of being forced yet again to plumb the depths of police work as a proxy for masculinity, viewers are forced to contend with a woman detective struggling against her own personal demons to solve crime. Kate Winslet is the titular Mare of Easttown, a police detective working to solve a grisly murder in a small town where she knows everyone—a handicap but also a help. The first four episodes of the show are very much about police work and the drudgery of investigating crimes that are at their heart, grisly. But, as the program heads towards its conclusion, it is clearer that the show is less about the intricacies of investigation and more so about motherhood—what it means to be a good mother, and the infinite failures and successes that that entails.