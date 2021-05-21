Jennifer Peña, Obie Bermudez will share a look into their life, love and music with ‘Nuestra Nota’ virtual concert

Tawny Kitaen has died. An actor, dancer, and model, Kitaen was best known for her work during the rise of the music video scene in the 1980s, where the sight of her gyrating on the hoods of various cars for Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” became an instant signifier for a very particular flavor of rock superstardom. Kitaen also worked as a more conventional actor—most notably in Tom Hanks’ Bachelor Party, and, somewhat bizarrely, as a voice performer on Eek! The Cat—before moving into the world of reality television as that genre solidified in the mid-2000s. No cause of death has been reported; Kitaen was 59.