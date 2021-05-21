newsbreak-logo
Jennifer Peña, Obie Bermudez will share a look into their life, love and music with ‘Nuestra Nota’ virtual concert

By Sylvia M. Carrizales
tejanonation.net
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Jennifer Peña, who captured the Tejano world with her debut in 1995 and then went on to become an international recording star in the late 1990s and 2000s,will team up with her multitalented husband, Obie Bermudez, a Latin GRAMMY-winning vocalist who is also an actor, songwriter, and musician, for her highly-anticipated musical comeback that will happen during an up-close-and-personal unplugged online concert from the couple’s home in Corpus Christi this Sunday, May 23, at 8pm CST.

tejanonation.net
