Ben Napier and Erin Napier are growing more excited by the day as they inch closer to baby number two's anticipated arrival, but it's their 3-year-old daughter Helen who is over the moon thrilled to be a big sister. In an exclusive with the couple ahead of their HGTV series premiere of Home Town Takeover this past weekend, the Mississippi couple revealed their daughter was ecstatic over the news of her parents expecting another baby girl.