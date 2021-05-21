Cedar Rapids Police Department Opens Lateral Transfer Program
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has been trying to hire a few good men and women to join their ranks but it's been difficult to maintain or recruit qualified candidates. That's why, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, CRPD has implemented for the first time ever, a new lateral transfer program. In sports, they call it "free agency." Experienced, certified officers from other departments can be paid commensurate to their current position after stepping in to join the CRPD with minimal training.khak.com