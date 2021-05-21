newsbreak-logo
Cedar Rapids Police Department Opens Lateral Transfer Program

By Eric Stone
98.1 KHAK
 1 day ago
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has been trying to hire a few good men and women to join their ranks but it's been difficult to maintain or recruit qualified candidates. That's why, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, CRPD has implemented for the first time ever, a new lateral transfer program. In sports, they call it "free agency." Experienced, certified officers from other departments can be paid commensurate to their current position after stepping in to join the CRPD with minimal training.

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

