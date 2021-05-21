newsbreak-logo
Alabama State

Alabama Original: Tigers for Tomorrow

By Luke Hajdasz
WAAY-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNo - we're not talking about the land of Oz. Instead, a place right here in North Alabama. WAAY 31 News Reporter Luke Hajdasz with some tortoises and capybaras at Tigers for Tomorrow in Attalla. At Tigers for Tomorrow, everyone has a name. The refuge is a place where big...

www.waaytv.com
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/05/17/alabama-football-has-built-a-solid-foundation-for-2022-class/">. Alabama football has verbal commitments from six prospects in the 2022 recruiting class ahead of recruits being allowed to visit college campuses again on June 1st. The Tide will look to build on this solid group this summer by...
Huntsville, ALthemadisonrecord.com

Carry the Load tour to visit Huntsville on May 22

HUNTSVILLE – The Carry the Load initiative will visit several sites in Huntsville on May 22. The nationwide tour’s stop in Huntsville will honor the nation’s heroes and making Memorial Day matter again. A non-profit organization, Carry The Load provides an active way for Americans to connect with the sacrifices...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Alabama also recruiting TJ Finley hard

As it turns out, Auburn football isn’t the only SEC program in the Yellowhammer State looking to land LSU QB TJ Finley from the transfer portal. Alabama is also barking up his tree–although no fanbase should stay further away from any tree than the Tide’s–in addition to several other SEC programs.
Huntsville, ALPosted by
AL.com

Huntsville’s latest coffee option has wheels

There’s coffee to-go and then there’s to-go coffee. Huntsville barista Rachel Bush’s new venture is the former and does the latter. Her freethought coffee co., spelled all lowercase, is a mobile coffee stand that debuted May 6 at Greene Street Market downtown. Bush looks like she’s in a cool band,...
Huntsville, ALrocketcitynow.com

Buckhorn's Nylan Thomas signs with UAH Men's Basketball

MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — Friday evening, Buckhorn standout Nylan Thomas signed to play basketball at the next level. The 3-year starter signed his letter of intent to play in town at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. Today he was surrounded by friends and family to help celebrate the occasion. Buck's...
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

Whataburger to break ground on first Huntsville restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Next week Whataburger will break ground on its first restaurant in Huntsville. Representatives from the popular burger chain and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber will break ground May 18 at 11701 South Memorial Pkwy., which is in the area of Mountain Gap and Redstone roads. Hiring team members...
Madison, ALWHNT-TV

Area champs crowned on the softball diamond

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Academy was one of the many local softball teams that won an area championship Friday night. The Mustangs took down Randolph 17-0 for the Class 4A Area 13 crown. Other scores:. Class 7A Area 8 Championship. Bob Jones 12, James Clemens 0. Class 7A Area 7...
Huntsville, ALWAAY-TV

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan Counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama... Eastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama... Limestone County in north central Alabama... Colbert County in northwestern Alabama... Franklin County in northwestern Alabama... Northwestern Morgan County in north central Alabama... Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama...