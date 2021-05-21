newsbreak-logo
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

By Scout Tafoya
Cult of Mac
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, Apple TV+ tried to buy itself a Ken Burns-style documentary about the potent cultural impact of rock and soul. Unfortunately, the eight-episode documentary series, which premieres Friday, proves so low-energy it will put you to sleep. This deceptively “comprehensive” look at a...

www.cultofmac.com
