AP-NORC poll: Police violence remains high concern in U.S.

By KAT STAFFORD, HANNAH FINGERHUT - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 21 hours ago

It's been a year since George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a white police officer sparked global protests and a racial reckoning. A poll released Friday finds that a majority of Americans say racism and police violence in the U.S. are serious problems facing the nation. Yet relatively few people believe that the attention in the past year to the issues has led to positive change. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows Americans remain more likely than they were before Floyd’s death to say that police violence is a serious problem. About half of Americans still think police who cause harm on the job are treated too leniently by the justice system.

