newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

A scientist’s career in communion with trees

By Kate Brown
Washington Post
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTrees share. Fast-growing birch send nutrients to slower-moving fir trees. In winter, the goods go in reverse. Birch, shorn of their leaves, receive sugars and carbon from evergreens. Mother trees shoot life-giving nutrients in underground networks of mycorrhizal fungi to saplings circling their crowns. And trees share more than food. They send messages, warnings and defensive chemicals to neighbors. They form mutual aid societies across species. But they don’t collaborate indiscriminately. Mother trees recognize their offspring. A tree standing alone in full sun in a clear-cut forest is not a triumphant conqueror, commanding all resources, but a solitary individual, vulnerable to blight and drought. We know these facts thanks to the work of the forest ecologist Suzanne Simard.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Mcclintock
Person
Charles Darwin
Person
Robyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiversity#Birch Trees#Communion#Plants And Animals#Plant Species#Mother Nature#Microbes#Research Scientists#Northwest Forests#Indigenous#The Skokomish Nation#Western Canada#Mother Trees#Dying Trees#Neighbor Trees#Tiny Fir Trees#Valuable Fir Trees#Life Giving Nutrients#Saplings#Soil Fungal Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Wildlifeadventure-journal.com

How Suzanne Simard Changed Our Relationship to Trees

A healthy forest hums with aboveground stimuli: deer shuffling through dead leaves, breezes ruffling conifer needles, squirrels dropping seeds. The trees, while they appear to stand still, play an important role in this synergy, which can feel almost sentient. Below the surface, fungi connect with tree roots and with each other, facilitating a flow of communication and allowing the trees to share energy, nutrients and intelligence.
Agriculturemilwaukeesun.com

Australian seed vault breeds hope for preserving biodiversity

SYDNEY, May 22 (Xinhua) -- About 60 kilometres southwest from Sydney's central business district, locates the Australian PlantBank with a huge seed and tissue culture collections. As the world marks the the International Day for Biological Diversity, researchers of the seed vault hope their work would bring more hope for...
AgriculturePhys.org

Key factor affecting seed germination of two pine species in Yunnan: Moisture

Pinus yunnanensis and P. kesiya var. langbianensis are the main components of forest vegetation of the central and southern Yunnan, respectively. The response of the seed germination of the two pine species to the environments remains unclear. In a study published in Forest Ecology and Management, researchers from Xishuangbanna Tropical...
Environmentearth.com

Instead of planting trees, keep forests healthy

Many scientists support the idea that large-scale tree-planting will help to mitigate climate change and global warming. But in a new Perspectives article, two leading experts say the idea of planting trees as a substitute for the direct reduction of greenhouse gas emissions could be a pipe dream. Jonathan Overpeck...
SciencePhys.org

Darwin foreshadowed modern scientific theories

When Charles Darwin published "Descent of Man" 150 years ago, he launched scientific investigations on human origins and evolution. This week, three leading scientists in different, but related disciplines published "Modern theories of human evolution foreshadowed by Darwin's 'Descent of Man'," in Science, in which they identify three insights from Darwin's opus on human evolution that modern science has reinforced.
PhotographyThe Christian Science Monitor

Tiny seeds, magnified a thousandfold

Levon Biss’ photography is an elegant fusion of art and science. In his latest project, “The Hidden Beauty of Seeds & Fruits,” he uses a specialized process he calls microsculpture to reveal the secrets and mysteries of plants in exquisite detail. Each photograph is actually an amalgam of thousands of micro images, resulting in a sharper and more precise picture. Biss’ photography first gained widespread attention with an exhibition of luminescent insects, which originated at Oxford University Museum of Natural History in Oxford, England, in 2016 and has toured the world.
WildlifePhys.org

Bees can tell time by temperature, research finds

Bees are known to tell time by light and social cues. Now, postdoctoral scholar in biological sciences Manuel Giannoni-Guzmán and researchers from Brandeis University, University of Puerto Rico Rio Piedras, University of Pittsburgh and East Tennessee State University have shown that the circadian clocks of bees can be altered by another surprising factor: temperature cycles inside the hive.
Gardeningseehafernews.com

Ripples from the Dunes: Native Trees and Shrubs

The following article is written for the Ripples from the Dunes Series from Woodland Dunes Nature Center. Have you noticed the difference between this spring and last? A year ago we were weighed down by the pandemic, still sorting out how to live in the face of such an immense problem. We were challenged creatively to find ways to go about our lives, dealing with illness or the threat of it, and learning every day. Now we are slowly able to shed some of the precautions that burdened us, thanks to the hard work of medical and public health professionals and some amazing research.
AgricultureRegister Citizen

This Mayan Beekeeper Formed a Swarm of Environmentalists to Combat the Growth of Genetically Modified Plants in Her Native Mexico

Beekeeping is critical to the Mayan culture. It’s a time honored tradition and a huge part of their identity. So, it was devastating to the community when Monsanto, an agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation, began threatening the safety of Campeche’s honey supply with genetically modified soybean crops and record-breaking deforestation. Campeche contributes 40% of Mexico’s honey production and provides a livelihood to 25,000 families within its indigenous communities.
ScienceNewswise

The entire genome from Peştera Muierii 1 sequenced

Newswise — For the first time, researchers have successfully sequenced the entire genome from the skull of Peştera Muierii 1, a woman who lived in today's Romania 35,000 years ago. Her high genetic diversity shows that the out of Africa migration was not the great bottleneck in human development but rather this occurred during and after the most recent Ice Age. This is the finding of a new study led by Mattias Jakobsson at Uppsala University and being published in Current Biology.
WildlifeGoshen News

Parasites - the most misunderstood biological control

Parasites are one of the three Ps of biological control: predators, parasites and pathogens. Parasites are creatures that feed on other animals, while they are alive, which serves as the storyline for many a horror movie. It is no wonder parasites have a perception problem when it comes to how they are viewed by the public.
AstronomyPhys.org

Salts could be important piece of Martian organic puzzle, scientists find

A NASA team has found that organic salts are likely present on Mars. Like shards of ancient pottery, these salts are the chemical remnants of organic compounds, such as those previously detected by NASA's Curiosity rover. Organic compounds and salts on Mars could have formed by geologic processes or be remnants of ancient microbial life.
WildlifePhys.org

Variety is the spice of life—and key to saving wildlife

In the critical battle against extinction, conservationists use a variety of tactics to try to save species. One of the most fundamental tools is maintaining the amount of variation of genetic material (DNA) in a group of animals—this is described as their "genetic diversity." In general, the greater the genetic diversity, the higher chance of long-term survival.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

This Ancient Memory Technique Could Be Better Than The 'Memory Palace', Study Finds

There once was a time when humans held everything we knew in our heads. That might sound impossible these days when the internet is at our fingertips, but for millennia, it was our only way of passing on knowledge. Now, some researchers want to remind us that there is still place for ancient memory techniques to be taught in the modern world. And there is more than one such technique, too. In ancient Greece and Rome, people would construct mental maps with a technique known as a memory palace or method of loci. As their mind walked from room to room, scholars and clergy were...
Wildlifechemistryworld.com

Pollen-mimicking antidote saves bees after pesticide exposure

Feeding bees an antidote packaged inside pollen-like particles can rescue them from pesticide poisoning, according to research by scientists in the US. The pesticides sprayed on crops to control harmful insects are high on the list of the many challenges facing pollinators like honeybees and bumblebees. One particular group of insecticides, the organophosphates, are a major threat – they account for more than a third of insecticide sales worldwide and are highly toxic to bees.
Animalsnationalgeographic.com

For World Bee Day, take a moment to appreciate native bees

Honeybees get most of our attention, but there are thousands of species of wild bee species—and many are disappearing. Clay Bolt first laid eyes on a rusty patched bumblebee impaled on a pin in an insect collection at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2014. Brown and dull yellow with a faded rust-colored patch on its abdomen, the fuzzy, dime-sized relic got him thinking about the species’ precarious status in the wild.