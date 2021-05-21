A scientist’s career in communion with trees

The following article is written for the Ripples from the Dunes Series from Woodland Dunes Nature Center. Have you noticed the difference between this spring and last? A year ago we were weighed down by the pandemic, still sorting out how to live in the face of such an immense problem. We were challenged creatively to find ways to go about our lives, dealing with illness or the threat of it, and learning every day. Now we are slowly able to shed some of the precautions that burdened us, thanks to the hard work of medical and public health professionals and some amazing research.