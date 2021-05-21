The campaign to erect Confederate statues — and preserve Confederate values
Confederate statues took a licking in 2020. A massive likeness of Jefferson Davis, the first and only president of the Confederacy, was toppled by protesters in Richmond on June 10. Nine days later in Washington, a crowd defaced and pulled down a statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike, then lit it on fire. And in July, the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to remove all statues of Confederate figures from the U.S. Capitol, including one of Gen. Robert E. Lee, the commander of the Confederate army.