Missouri Board Of Curators has approved a tuition hike

Onondaga Community College’s Board of Trustees voted today to freeze tuition and fees for the upcoming school year. During the current academic year tuition is $2,545 per semester for full-time students, and $212 per credit hour for part-time students. Fees are $332 for full-time students and vary for part-time students based on the number of credits they take. Tuition and fees will remain at those amounts for the 2021-2022 school year. The tuition and fee freeze will become official next month when the College’s budget is voted on by the Onondaga County Legislature.