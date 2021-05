NPC Friends and Family, the non-profit foundation that supports Northland Pioneer College (NPC), has awarded the unprecedented amount of over $27,000 in scholarships for the Fall 2021 semester with more awards still to come! Awards include the $500 Fill-the-Gaps Scholarship, which supports students who qualify for financial aid but who still have unmet need, and the $500 Leg-Up Scholarship for students who do not qualify for financial aid. NPC Friends and Family provides a total of nine of these scholarships every semester, one at each of NPC’s nine locations across Navajo and Apache counties.