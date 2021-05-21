newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Glowlit price trends May 21st 2021

The Poultry Site
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a long time purchasing managers have espoused a certain pessimism that others outside the industry simply could not understand. They looked at the many disruptions across the supply chain, the increases in price and limitations of supply, and wondered when consumers would see the impact. But the shock to consumers never came. That is until now.

www.thepoultrysite.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Us Department Of Commerce#Market Prices#Consumer Prices#Consumer Price Inflation#Market Demand#The Labor Department#The U S Coast Guard#African Swine Fever#Covid#Novus International Inc#Sumitomo#Adisseo France Sas#Nhu Methionine#Market Shifts#Pricing Data#Demand Overview#Domestic Prices#Larger Demand#Cpi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
DrinksForexTV.com

Malaysia Inflation Rises In April

Malaysia’s consumer prices increased in April, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday. The consumer price index grew 4.7 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.7 percent rise in March. Economists had expected a 4.9 percent rise. The annual growth was largely driven by the rise in prices...
WorldForexTV.com

Ireland Wholesale Prices Decline Slows In April

Ireland’s wholesale prices declined at a softer pace in April, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday. Wholesale prices decreased 7.0 percent annually in April, following a 10.1 percent decline in March. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.4 percent in April, after a 1.0 percent increase...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls as market weighs crop prospects and Chinese demand

* Corn on track for weekly gain after run of China export sales * USDA forecasts and favourable U.S. crop conditions cap corn market * Wheat eases on good harvest outlook, soybeans also slip (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Friday but were set for a weekly gain as the market weighed a flurry of export sales to China against a favourable outlook for U.S. crops. Soybeans lost more ground, pressured by weakness in vegetable oil markets and expectations for increased U.S. acreage. Wheat also added to losses this week as a crop tour estimate for high yields in Kansas reinforced the prospect of larger northern hemisphere harvests this year. The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.2% at $6.56-1/4 a bushel by 1014 GMT. Corn remained up over the week but has only recouped part of its losses from last week, when beneficial rain for U.S. crops and higher than expected U.S. government supply forecasts triggered a pullback from a recent eight-year high. "Another hefty U.S. export sale to China of season 2021 corn bolstered the market," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Corn prices, though, have yet to make big inroads into hefty losses last week." Warmer temperatures and further showers forecast in the U.S. Midwest in the coming days could boost recently planted corn, traders said. Reduced estimates for Brazil's drought-hit corn crop along with brisk demand from China were underpinning the market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday reported the sale of 1.224 million tonnes of corn to China for delivery in 2021/22. The government has announced corn sales to China for six days in a row, with the sales topping 1 million tonnes on five of those days. Soybeans fell by 1% to $15.17-1/2 a bushel while wheat was off 0.6% at $6.71 a bushel. Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop after late-season rains. Prices at 1014 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 671.00 -4.25 -0.63 640.50 4.76 CBOT corn 656.25 -8.25 -1.24 484.00 35.59 CBOT soy 1517.50 -15.75 -1.03 1311.00 15.75 Paris wheat Sep 211.75 -2.00 -0.94 192.50 10.00 Paris maize Jun 252.50 -0.50 -0.20 198.75 27.04 Paris rape Aug 523.00 -5.00 -0.95 393.00 33.08 WTI crude oil 62.62 0.68 1.10 48.52 29.06 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 0.03 1.2100 1.07 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman )
EconomyMySanAntonio

U.S. factories, services output extend records on robust demand

A measure of output at U.S. manufacturers and service providers advanced to a fresh record in May, underscoring solid demand that's contributing to added inflationary pressures. The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing managers at manufacturers and service providers surged to 68.1, the highest in data back to 2009,...
Industryspglobal.com

EU ethanol market transitioning to post-lockdown normality

Improved mobility and vaccination push normalizing M3-M4 structure. E10 and late driving season pushes M5-M6 to above normal backwardation. While European undenatured ethanol physical spot prices have rallied 51% since the beginning of 2021, a persistently abnormal prompt structure continues to reflect demand uncertainty, although there are signs that the market is starting to normalize further down the curve.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn jumps 1% on strong Chinese demand; wheat recovers

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures bounced back on Thursday, with prices climbing 1%, as strong demand from China underpinned the market. Wheat rose after three sessions of losses, while soybeans inched higher. "The decline in prices encouraged buyers to cover supplies and that is now supporting prices,"...
Industrydtnpf.com

EIA: US Ethanol Stocks Nudge Higher, Output Jumps 5.4%

OAKHURST, N.J. (DTN) -- Energy Information Administration data show domestic ethanol inventories edged up slightly from a better-than-four-year low as output climbed to a more-than-one-year high while demand jumped to the highest weekly rate since late December 2019. Agency data show total ethanol inventories added 40,000 barrels (bbl) to 19.433...
AgricultureInman.com

Timber may soon follow lumber in upward price trend

Pandemic-fueled housing demand is finally beginning to catch up with years of oversupply in the timber industry that resulted from the 2008 financial crisis. While lumber prices have skyrocketed over the course of the pandemic — causing some amateur sleuths to make claims of conspiracy theories — timber prices have remained largely steady, only increasing by moderate degrees.
RetailPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Beyond Meat's Q1 hobbled by marketing costs, lower prices

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat posted a first-quarter loss Thursday after higher sales were offset by marketing costs and lower prices. The company based in El Segundo, California, reported that its revenue rose 11.4% to $108.2 million in the January-March period. That fell short of Wall Street's forecast of $112.6 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Retailspglobal.com

US marine fuel 0.5%S market struggling with oversupply, weak retail demand

Houston — Oversupply of low sulfur material and poor bunker demand has pushed US marine fuel 0.5%S cracks to their lowest levels in 2021, sources said May 21. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The June USGC marine fuel 0.5%S/Brent swap spread was assessed on May...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Lockdown impact on Farm Tire Market Global Demand, Research and Top Leading Player to 2026

“Global Farm Tire Market 2021“research offers highlights of the business with key insights, applications, and the industrial chain structure. Furthermore, it provides information on the worldwide market containing the latest patterns, focused scene investigation, key locales, and their improvement status. Advanced approaches and plans are examined just as assembling procedures and cost structures are dissected likewise. The report states import/trade utilities, market figures, cost, value, income, and gross productivity of the market. Also, with the emergence of the global pandemic, the effect of COVID-19 is analyzed in the Farm Tire report. Depends on the type and applications, the entrance of new products and research involved in the growth of innovative products is one of the major aspects which is expected to have an influence on the Farm Tire Market. In addition, the impact of lockdown on production and the impact of demand on these products is one of the major factors that are likely to affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Agriculturespglobal.com

US corn export shipments up 45% on week at 2.24 million mt, a marketing year high

Outstanding sales 62% above previous year, 53% above 5-year average. CIF NOLA barge outright price drops 67 cents/bu on week following CBOT lower. Houston — US weekly corn exports shipments for the 2020-21 marketing year (September-August) totaled 2.240 million mt in the week ended May 13, up 45% from 1.544 million mt in the previous week, according to US Department of Agriculture data released May 20.
Economynddist.com

ISM: 2021 US Manufacturing Revenue to Grow 7.2%

The Institute for Supply Management, perhaps best known for its monthly manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), is forecasting solid industry growth for 2021. The firm shared key findings of its Spring 2021 Semiannual Economic Forecast on May 18, led by expected full-year revenue increase of 7.2% over 2020. That’s up...
TrafficLas Vegas Herald

Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Crowdsourced Smart Parking market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Crowdsourced Smart Parking industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.