Most literary translators wear a second “hat,” and mine is that of a graduate student in the English Secondary Education program at the City College of New York. Unsurprisingly, the theory of teaching English (scripting an adolescent student’s encounter with a text in order to maximize opportunities for developing reading skills) and the theory of translation (reenacting an insightful foreign-language reader’s cognitive and aesthetic interaction with a novel by producing an English text) have a great deal in common. What I was not expecting—indeed, what bowled me over—during my recent fieldwork hours spent observing English classes at a New York public school, was that an exercise designed to teach high school students, many of whom speak English as a second language, how gendered pronouns work in English, would remind me vividly of translating the most challenging sentence in great contemporary Ukrainian author Serhiy Zhadan’s novel The Orphanage.