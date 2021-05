SHOW LOW — Everyone’s favorite macabre family takes center stage in the hit musical The Addams Family Young@Part. Irrepressible Wednesday Addams has grown up and found love, problem is, her boyfriend Lucas is part of a normal family, and hers is anything but! Can these two very different families survive a simple dinner party, or will the whole affair come crashing down on their heads? Before the night is over, secrets will be exposed and marriages threatened, but through it all, the Addams family motto reigns: “It’s family first and family last and family by and by!”