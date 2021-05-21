newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

VFX and Chill: Maxon’s new live talk show starts this May

By Jose Antunes
provideocoalition.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVFX Savants “Hashi” and “Seth” break down popular visual effects shots for artists in Maxon’s VFX and Chill” «, a 90-minuter show debuting May 28, 2021. Premiering May 28, VFX and Chill is the logical step following the success of Maxon’s popular “Demystifying” and “Ask the Trainer” ongoing webinar series. This new weekly live talk show puts together the extremely famous Seth Worley and Maxon’s own Daniel “Hashi” Hashimoto (a.k.a. Action Movie Dad), both doing visual effects work LIVE BEFORE YOUR VERY EYES!

www.provideocoalition.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfx#Dreamworks Animation#Visual Artists#Film Director#Creative Artists#Vfx#Chill#Dreamworks Animation#Bad Robot And Sandwich#Plot Devices#Youtube Channel O Twitter#Creator#Hollywood Special Effects#Creative Director#Effects Artist#Conversational Podcast#Tricks#Commercials#Tutorials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
News Break
Lucasfilm
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Ewan McGregor’s New Show Is Killing It On Netflix

Netflix may have sent shockwaves throughout the industry when they signed Ryan Murphy to an exclusive development deal worth $300 million in 2018, the single largest producing contract in the history of television, but you can’t deny that the streaming service are getting their money’s worth from the prolific creator, even if the quality doesn’t always match the quantity.
EntertainmentSHOOT Online

Maxon Reveals May 3D & Motion Design Show Speakers

Free Virtual Event Features Leading Digital Artists Sharing Their Workflow Tips and Techniques for the Maxon Suite of Creative Tools. Maxon just announced its lineup of speakers for its May 3D & Motion Design Show, the free-to-attend virtual series of artist-focused presentations for 3D and motion graphics artists. Coming off the heels of the three-day April 3D & Motion Design Show, which launched Cinema 4D S24, attendees will get a closer look at how some of the most dynamic 3D artists are leveraging the Maxon suite of creative tools.
ComicsThe Beat

Dark Horse announces a new AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER live-read with voice actors & comic creators

In lieu of live events due the pandemic, Dark Horse has had great success in the past year with live readings of its comics, particularly from the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Though it’s been a while since the last reading with The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars back in September, fans will be delighted to know that Dark Horse has announced a live reading of the Toph Beifong’s Metalbending Academy graphic novel, which will feature voice actors from the series, as well as the creative team behind the book.
TV & VideosThrillist

Why the Instantly Iconic Outfits in Showtime's 'Ziwe' Make the Talk Show

The excellent new series is a haven for ridiculous, wonderful fashion that disrupts the late-night talk show host dress code. The uniform for late-night hosts has been fairly static ever since The Tonight Show Starring Steve Allen started airing in 1954. Occasionally, some have balked the trend of the boring suit, but even the few women who have entered the arena, like Samantha Bee or Chelsea Handler, have conformed to what is generally known as business casual. Not Ziwe of Ziwe, though. Sure, in the first episode of the comedian's new Showtime show, she wears what looks like a suit to interview the essayist Fran Lebowitz, but it's not a suit you would normally see on one of her counterparts. It is an Alessandra Rich jacket dress with a pink collar, and she accessorizes it with a La Perla slip and Naked Wolf platform boots that stretch over her knees. It's talk show host by way of Clueless.
Los Angeles, CAthecomedybureau.com

Stand Up & Chill (Live-stream)

Join us for a night of comedy from the comfort of your own home, or if you are lucky, someone else’s home. Laugh, cry, and get that warm, gooey feeling inside from supporting a great cause for only $7 bucks for your entire home. Buy tickets/access, then tune in at...
Musicmixmag.net

'Better Days' is a new short documentary on the history of UK rave

‘Better Days: The Story of UK Rave’ is a new 30-minute documentary about the last 30 years of UK rave culture. It will premiere on Twitch on May 28 at 7pm BST, and will then be available to watch via the Amazon Music app and Amazon Music youtube channel from May 31.
CelebritiesCollider

Ellen DeGeneres Talk Show to End in 2022 as Host Seeks "New Challenge"

Ellen DeGeneres has announced that her long-running daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show will officially end next year following one final season -- its 19th on the air. DeGeneres nearly pulled the plug on the show back in 2019 before re-upping for three more years. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres said she always intended for that to be her final contract. The host explained that she's simply ready for a "new challenge," and the timing seems to be fortuitous, as the show's ratings have suffered since a BuzzFeed exposé revealed a toxic workplace behind the scenes -- one that stood in stark contrast to Ellen's entire brand identity of "be kind."
TV Serieshot969boston.com

LIVE interview with the creators of ALMIGHTY STREET TEAM!

We had the pleasure to talk to some of the creative minds behind ALMIGHTY STREET TEAM! currently optioned for a live action movie adaptation! http://www.almightystreetteam.net get the comics and the video game now available!. Stanley Weaver—creator Stalker Stalker Journals. James Mason/ artist/colorist creator of Urban Shogun/ Tiger. Joe Currie- writer/...
Movieslaughingplace.com

Walt Disney Studios Releases a New Featurette on the Music of “Cruella”

Walt Disney Studios has shared a new featurette all about the music from the film Cruella, coming to theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on May 28. Along with the featurette, the official lyric video for Florence + The Machine’s “Call me Cruella” released. What’s Happening:. Walt Disney Studios released a...
MoviesRegister Citizen

What to Watch in May: 'Pose' Final Season, New 'Star Wars' Series and Emma Stone as 'Cruella'

It’s May, and when it comes to entertainment, that means only one thing: the beginning of the summer movie season. Except maybe not this year. While theaters have started to stir back to life and resume business as usual as more of the moviegoing public gets vaccinated and feels safe returning to theaters, for the second year in a row the summer movie season has been punted a little down the road.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 11 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Disney Plus just added a lot of great stuff as part of its usual weekly haul. Indeed, whatever subscribers are in the mood for this weekend, there’s something to keep them entertained. This Friday, May 21st delivers some kids-friendly animated content, a couple of National Geographic titles and a host...
Restaurantswooderice.com

Chris’ Jazz Cafe Returns With Dinner and Live Shows Starting May 21st!

Chris’ Jazz Cafe Returns With Dinner and Live Shows Starting May 21st!. For over 30 years Chris’ Jazz Cafe has been a marquee name when it comes to live music and dinner here in Philly. During the pandemic the iconic jazz institution pivoted during the pandemic to keep its operations moving, including virtual concerts. Now Chef/Owner Mark DeNinno has announced the return of dinner and live shows.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, May 15?

Following last week’s episode hosted by Elon Musk, Saturday Night Live is back with another new episode tonight at 11:30pm ET. This time the host will be first-timer Keegan-Michael Key. Although this is Key’s hosting debut, he’s no stranger to sketch comedy – he made a name for himself writing...
Musickpopstarz.com

AESPA Teases New Track "Next Level" With a Mysterious Teaser

K-pop's game-changing girl group AESPA has released a mysterious teaser for their upcoming single, "Next Level." The SM Entertainment quartet - composed of members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and NingNing - managed to raise the excitement of their fans with a ten-second video revealing the title logo showing only the words "Next Level" against a pitch-black background.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Underrated Blumhouse Horror Movies That Are Worth a Watch

Marvelous Videos presents ten underrated Blumhouse horrors…. When you think of Blumhouse Productions, you probably think of Get Out or the Halloween sequel, or any number of popular films that garnered critical acclaim and attention. This is because Blumhouse has become a major motion picture production company that specializes in unique horror movies made on relatively low budgets. It’s a testament to the creativity of the filmmakers and producers.
TV & VideosAndroid Headlines

Your "Favorite" Quibi Shows Will Land On Roku, Starting May 20

After Roku paid an undisclosed amount of money for Quibi back in January, we knew that its content would be coming to The Roku Channel. And it appears that is happening next week. Roku announced today, that 30 of the popular Quibi shows would be landing on The Roku Channel on May 20.