VFX and Chill: Maxon’s new live talk show starts this May

The excellent new series is a haven for ridiculous, wonderful fashion that disrupts the late-night talk show host dress code. The uniform for late-night hosts has been fairly static ever since The Tonight Show Starring Steve Allen started airing in 1954. Occasionally, some have balked the trend of the boring suit, but even the few women who have entered the arena, like Samantha Bee or Chelsea Handler, have conformed to what is generally known as business casual. Not Ziwe of Ziwe, though. Sure, in the first episode of the comedian's new Showtime show, she wears what looks like a suit to interview the essayist Fran Lebowitz, but it's not a suit you would normally see on one of her counterparts. It is an Alessandra Rich jacket dress with a pink collar, and she accessorizes it with a La Perla slip and Naked Wolf platform boots that stretch over her knees. It's talk show host by way of Clueless.