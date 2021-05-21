VFX and Chill: Maxon’s new live talk show starts this May
VFX Savants “Hashi” and “Seth” break down popular visual effects shots for artists in Maxon’s VFX and Chill” «, a 90-minuter show debuting May 28, 2021. Premiering May 28, VFX and Chill is the logical step following the success of Maxon’s popular “Demystifying” and “Ask the Trainer” ongoing webinar series. This new weekly live talk show puts together the extremely famous Seth Worley and Maxon’s own Daniel “Hashi” Hashimoto (a.k.a. Action Movie Dad), both doing visual effects work LIVE BEFORE YOUR VERY EYES!www.provideocoalition.com