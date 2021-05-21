Banfields to share the field out west

Two more members of the Portage Collegiate Trojans football team will be continuing their careers on the field. The Banfield brothers, Kaiden and Kyler, are heading out west to the British Columbia Football Conference's Okanagan Sun. PCI head coach Donald Burrell says these were two of his most dynamic players. He notes Kaiden won the Rookie of the Year award in his first year playing and Kyler was the leading rusher last season. While they are great athletes, Burrell says they are very smart young men as well.