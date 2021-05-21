newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Banfields to share the field out west

By River Foster
portageonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo more members of the Portage Collegiate Trojans football team will be continuing their careers on the field. The Banfield brothers, Kaiden and Kyler, are heading out west to the British Columbia Football Conference's Okanagan Sun. PCI head coach Donald Burrell says these were two of his most dynamic players. He notes Kaiden won the Rookie of the Year award in his first year playing and Kyler was the leading rusher last season. While they are great athletes, Burrell says they are very smart young men as well.

portageonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out West#British Columbia#American Football#Football Team#Team Sports#Pci#Field#Athletes#University#Men#B C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Belgrade, MTKULR8

Highlights: Belgrade Track & Field Hosts Undefeated Billings West

The Golden Bears defeated the Panthers and remain undefeated. The Boys won 80-64 and the girls won 98-46. Though West is the most dominant team in AA, Belgrade's weapons, one being junior, Evan Major, has kept them competitive. In the Panthers' dual against Bozeman, Major set the fastest 200 meter...
SportsPaducah Sun

Marshals battle hard for split out West

BOWLING GREEN — Following its narrow loss to Great Crossing on Friday to open its run at the Best of the West tournament, Marshall County softball won two of its next three games over Friday and Saturday to salvage an overall split. In their late Friday game, the Marshals broke...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Tony Fields Sits Out Rookie Minicamp With Injured Foot

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that fifth round pick Tony Fields II out of West Virginia showed up to the facility for his physical in which he informed the team of a foot injury. The injury is expected to sideline him for a few weeks but has been...
Wyoming Statechatsports.com

Four Wyoming track and field athletes earn All-Mountain West honors

The University of Wyoming track & field season came to a close Wednesday when four Cowboys received All-Mountain West honors after their performances in the MW Championships this past weekend in Clovis, California. Senior Colton Paller won the discus at the conference meet with a throw of 189 feet and...
SportsHerald-Journal

West Side boys rally to share district track title with Soda

A strong performance by rival Soda Springs was nearly too much for West Side's boys track & field team to handle, but the Pirates refused to fold under the pressure. It came down to the final event and the Pirates threw down a 2A-leading time of 3 minutes, 30.61 seconds in the 4x400-meter relay to tie the Cardinals for first place in an epic team race at the 2A Fifth District Championships, which concluded Wednesday in Soda Springs.
Montana State406mtsports.com

Montana track and field sending 7 to NCAA West Regionals

MISSOULA — On the heels of some standout performances in the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field championships, the Montana Grizzlies are sending seven athletes to the NCAA West Regionals. Tanessa Morris headlines the group after she cruised to a conference title in the hammer throw with a winning mark...
SportsMorganton News Herald

L-R sending 4 to NCAA track and field championships

The Lenoir-Rhyne track and field team will send four qualifiers in Marlin Davis, Lucas Besong, Jacob Wadsworth and PJ Lotharp to the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, as announced by the NCAA Tuesday evening. The NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place in...
Belvidere, ILRockford Register-Star

Check out the weekly highlights of the NIC-10 track and field season

BELVIDERE — Although the weather did not cooperate and provide optimal conditions for good times and distances Saturday, the NIC-10 track and field season picked up steam. In a matchup of four of the strongest programs in the league, Belvidere North's boys held off Hononegah in a rainy and windy home dual meet on Saturday morning while the Hononegah girls ran off with a win over a depleted Blue Thunder squad.
College Sportschatsports.com

Seven Bulldogs Named To NCAA West Region Prelim Field

A total of seven Drake University student-athletes have qualified for next week's NCAA West Region Prelim, the NCAA announced Thursday, May 20. Drake's seven qualifiers are the third-most in program history since the start of the regional qualifying system in 2003. The seven Bulldogs have set two school records this year with three MVC outdoor titles and six All-MVC honors.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Ten Bobcats Qualify for NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Preliminaries

National Collegiate Athletic Association, NCAA Women's Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, San Marcos, Hayward Field, Western world, Texas State Bobcats men's basketball, Kwanele Mthembu, Texas State Bobcats, Texas A&M Aggies. SAN MARCOS, Texas- The NCAA announced that 10 Texas State student-athletes have qualified to...
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Celebration: Pike cheerleaders honored

The Pike Liberal Arts varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders were honored by the City of Troy on Monday night. The event was held on the square, where they celebrated the Patriots’ National Championships.
Sportsgojacks.com

STATE TO SEND NINE TO NCAA WEST PRELIMS

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced the participants for the 2021 Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Preliminary competitions on Thursday, May 20. South Dakota State has nine athletes declared as entries into the West Preliminary hosted by Texas A&M at E.B. Cushing Stadium beginning on May 26.
College Sportsaustincountynewsonline.com

Blinn College Football Tryouts Postponed Due To Weather

The Blinn College football tryouts that originally were scheduled for Saturday, May 22, at Cub Stadium have been postponed due to inclement weather. Tryouts will be rescheduled on a date to be determined. Future updates regarding tryouts can be found on BuccaneerSports.com and https://buccaneersports.com/information/Tryouts_for_Blinn_College. Blinn has competed in intercollegiate athletics...
Weston, WVThe Recorddelta

Track and field Lady Bucs miss out on conference title by one point

WESTON – Buckhannon-Upshur head track and field coach Jackie Zuliani compared it to losing on a last second buzzer beater in basketball. The Lady Bucs had to settle for second place by a single point in the 2021 Big 10 Conference Championship meet last Friday at Lewis County High School.
Ripon, CAManteca Bulletin

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Landon West, Ripon track & field

The Indians senior won’t get to run in the California Interscholastic Federation State Championships because of the pandemic, but he now knows he would have stood a good chance at qualifying under normal circumstances. West more than held his own last Saturday, May 8 in the Arcadia Invitational, a prestigious...