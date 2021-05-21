North state fishing report for week of May 21

LAKE OROVILLE: King salmon to nearly 12 pounds have been taken in the early morning hours from 40 to 65 feet with Brad’s Cut Plugs in Christine loaded with tuna and an anchovy fillet behind a big 8-inch 360 Tornado green/chrome flasher. The majority of the king salmon are very large, in excess of 6 pounds, and several over 10 pounds have been landed this past week. There is concern over the lack of smaller king salmon being caught. Bass fishing is wide open for numbers with plastics, jigs, or tubes. A small tournament was won with a 17-pound limit, but the weights dropped to the 12-pound level for second place and below. The water level dropped from 42 to 40 percent. Bidwell Canyon, the Spillway, and Lime Saddle ramps are currently open with Loafer Creek remaining closed. Updated information available at 530-538-2200.