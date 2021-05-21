newsbreak-logo
Democrats Debate: Can Virginia’s Governor Cause Police Reform?

By Brian Carlton
vadogwood.com
 1 day ago

To see true police reform, Virginia needs to end qualified immunity, most candidates said. RICHMOND-State Sen. Jennifer McClellan received a question this year that no parent should have to answer. Her son asked if he would be shot by police. Orlando Carter. Donovan Lynch. Xzavier Hill. Isaiah Brown. We know their names because police officers shot each young Black man this year. And then there’s the case of Lt. Caron Nazario. Video of his encounter with police went viral last month, drawing national attention. How would you solve this problem and reform police as governor? Moderators asked McClellan and the other four Democratic candidates to give their plan during Thursday’s debate.

