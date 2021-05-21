newsbreak-logo
Traditional Potato Salad

By Jennifer Fishkind
princesspinkygirl.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Homemade potato salad is the ultimate side dish. This traditional recipe makes a Southern-style salad, with eggs, chunky potatoes, creamy sauce, and tons of flavor!. Classic Potato Salad Recipe. I...

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli salad is a classic salad to enjoy during the summer. It is made with broccoli florets and vegetables, covered with a creamy dressing made out of mayonnaise and apple cider vinegar. This broccoli salad includes celery, crispy bacon, and raisins. This dish makes the perfect summer side dish for just about any meal, or it is great served for a picnic. It is easy to make this dish ahead of time. For the broccoli, you can either use fresh or frozen, if frozen you will need to defrost the broccoli according to package directions. Mix the broccoli with celery, onion, cooked and crumbled bacon, raisins, and cubes of cheddar cheese. For the dressing, combine mayonnaise, sugar, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Mix the dressing over the broccoli salad. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. You can store this salad in the refrigerator for up until a couple of days before you need it.
Butter Lettuce Salad with Shrimp

When temperatures warm up in spring and summer, I often like to enjoy a hearty salad as a main dinner course. This butter lettuce salad with shrimp makes for a great one-plate dinner or lunch. 1 small head of Boston or Bibb lettuce, leaves torn into bite-size pieces. 1/2 cup...
Fried Chicken Recipe | Crispy Fired Chicken

Fried Chicken recipe with step by step photos and video. Best ever super crispy, golden fried chicken with loaded flavors. This recipe is adapted from Jamie Oliver's Ultimate Southern Fried Chicken. With fried chicken , If you're in for a disappointment with dry , rubbery and bland chicken inside? Then...
Fruit salad days at the Yoders

I put Hosanna and Joshua in our single stroller, and I headed out the lane. We were going to the neighbors for a quilting. I’ll stop at the mailbox and grab the mail on my way, I told myself. Opening the mailbox, I was delighted to see a letter from a very dear friend and reader, Mrs. Weber from Cincinnati, Ohio.” Not wasting any moments, I tore open the envelope. Unfolding a paper that talked about God hiding in the cleft of the rock, I silently thanked the Lord. How did Mrs. Weber know I needed to be reminded of that, this very moment? Next, I scanned the letter. How my heart ached! Her beloved husband of 48 years passed. I can’t imagine what this dear friend must be facing. Assuredly, her husband has gone to be with Jesus, and someday, his sweet wife will join him inside heaven’s gates! I breathed a prayer and told Hosanna about it. With her sensitive nature, I knew it would make prints on her young heart.
Parmesan Smashed Potatoes Recipe

Create a rustic side dish with this smashed potatoes recipe. The creamy concoction has a delicious mix of parmesan and butter. Bring large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook potatoes until fork-tender. Use a slotted spoon or hand-held strainer to transfer cooked potatoes to a shallow bowl or...
Asparagus and Strawberry Panzanella Salad

– 4 slices sourdough bread (approx. 4 cups), cubed. – 1 lb. asparagus, ends removed and cut into 2-inch pieces. – 1 English cucumber, halved lengthwise, cut crosswise in 1 ½ inch pieces. – ½ red onion, thinly sliced. – ¾ cup goat cheese (or feta), crumbled. Strawberry Vinaigrette:. –...
Summer Gazpacho Salad Recipe

Beat the heat with this chunky gazpacho salad. It features a colorful combination of cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers in a balsamic vinegar dressing. Place the diced onions in a small bowl and cover with cold water. Let soak for 10 minutes, then drain. Using a serrated knife, cut the...
Green Goddess Salad Dressing

In a food processor (or use a stick blender), place the avocado, egg yolks, lemon juice, herbs, shallot, garlic, and anchovies and then process for 1 minute until well combined. With the machine running, slowly drizzle in the oil. The mixture should become smooth and creamy. Turn the machine off and scrape down the sides. Add the honey, sour cream, pepper, and salt, and then process for 30 seconds more.
Asparagus Salad with Avocado Dressing

May is National Salad Month and with the warmer weather here, there’s no better time to give your oven a rest and enjoy a lighter meal. There are a wide variety of salads, vegetable salads, salads of pasta, legumes, or grains, mixed salads incorporating meat, poultry, or seafood, and fruit salads.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Chicken salad is a summertime must for when the weather starts to get hot. I mean, who doesn't love a quick and easy lunch recipe that requires minimal prep? I have been making this healthy chicken salad the last few days and can't wait to share it with you! Creamy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad can be enjoyed as a sandwich, on a lettuce wrap, or on a bed of lettuce.
You’re going to love nibbling on this saucy chicken dish

Main course or appetizer? Satay chicken could be either. Strips of chicken breast are threaded on skewers after a generous soak in sesame oil, sherry, soy sauce and lemon juice with garlic and ginger, then baked for all of 10 minutes and served with a savory sauce of peanut butter, soy sauce, brown sugar, oil, ketchup and more.
Hasselback potatoes

These gluten free duck fat hasselback potatoes are the perfect side dish for a dinner party. Rich, golden and immensely tasty – duck fat elevates everyday ingredients into something very special.
Sausage-Flavored Potato Chips

Fans of O'Donnells Crisps are calling its newest flavored potato chip the "nicest flavor" they've ever tasted and it's an unusual one inspired by black pudding, a regional type of blood sausage. The Black Pudding-flavored potato chips are said to capture the essence of an authentically Irish taste, especially since the crisps themselves are made with premium Irish potatoes.
Spring Salad

Vibrant and green, fast and fresh, the time for a spectacular salad is now. Easy to achieve, the seasonal choices abound and with a little know-how, making something delicious and healthy is right at your fingertips. Celebrate National Salad Month with a swoonworthy salad that you make at home. Whether you pop into the Farmer’s Market, grow your own, or add something jazzy to your grocery list, spring greens could not be fresher. Source local – Northwest is always best!
Rice Krispie Chicken With Chile Cheese Sauce | Chef Andrew Zimmern

Chef Andrew Zimmern shares a guilty pleasure from his household—crispy baked chicken made with Rice Krispies plus a Chile Cheese Sauce made with Cheese Wiz!. He likes to use a few of his own spice blends in this recipe: French Kiss All-Purpose Seasoning for the chicken and Mexican Fiesta in the cheese sauce (which are available at Walmart, ShopRite and online at www.badiaspices.com) but you can also use whatever all-purpose seasoning and Mexican spice mix you have on hand or can find in your local supermarket.
Make Scotcheroos, the easy Midwestern dessert that’s way better than Rice Krispies Treats

Some treasured family recipes are showstoppers, like a lasagna that takes 10 hours of prep and just the right know-how, or a Jell-O salad with 85 individual rainbow layers. But then there are family recipes that exist on an almost subconscious level, ever-present and sustaining as a heartbeat. We take their presence on our tables for granted and might only notice them in their absence. For my family, one such recipe is the humble Scotcheroo.
Steamed Hake with Potatoes

If you are looking for a dish with a healthy balance of protein, fat, and carbs, this Steamed Hake and Potato meal is sure to be more than satisfactory for you!. The hake in this dish is steamed, which means that no oil is used, and therefore has less calories, and is suitable for “cleaner” eating. The potatoes are also simply boiled in water, no butter or oil added. This might sound a bit too healthy for you, but the yumminess comes later when you add some delicious mayo to your potatoes and a side salad of your choice. However, if you would like to add just a touch more richness to this dish, add some butter to the lemon juice to make a lemon butter sauce, and baste the fish with this before cooking.
Black Bean Corn Salad

Looking for a simple cold salad that doubles as relish and triples as a dip? Make our black bean corn salad. It’s made with fresh ingredients cilantro, jalapeño, cotija cheese, and lime juice. If this doesn’t scream summer, I don’t know what does. Seriously, I’m salivating thinking about eating this...
1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...