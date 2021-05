A Turlock man convicted of second-degree murder and arson has been denied parole, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Nicholas John Harris, 34, was convicted by a Stanislaus County Superior Court jury in May of 2014, according to a press release from the DA’s office. The same jury, in a separate trial, found Harris was sane at the time of both crimes. He was sentenced to 16 years-to-life in state prison.