SHANGHAI — At nearly 70 years of age, Zheng is once more facing one of the inconveniences of old age. The word “Reward!” is flashing on his phone in eye-catching red text. It baffles Zheng. A minute earlier, he had carefully traced his finger across the screen to handwrite the phrase, “How to take a screenshot on a phone,” using the internet-searching skills he had just learned. But the ad saying “Reward!,” filling his screen for reasons he cannot figure out, has stopped him in his tracks.