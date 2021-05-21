newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Tip # 16: If you use GPS and take pictures on your phone, thank you Astronomy – 05/21/2021

By Cary Douglas
presstories.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may not even realize it, but astronomy affects our daily lives in many ways. One of them is the number of discoveries that will make our lives easier and arose because of this science. To talk about why astronomy is important, the 16th episode of the podcast “Du Tilt”...

presstories.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Gps Satellites#Astrophysics#Astronomical Technology#Astronomers#Digital Cameras#Ufrj#Twitter Available#Gps Satellites#Pictures#Discoveries#Communication#Application#Museum#Professor#Mankind#Mass Consumption Devices#Technological Advances#Du Tilt#Astronomy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Podcast
Related
Photographyadvertisernewssouth.com

Learn how to get the best results with your cell phone camera

Take your cell phone photography to the next level with tips, tricks, and techniques from Paul Michael Kane. Kane will lead a class, offered by the Sparta Camera Club, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, online via WebEx. Learn how to shoot better and edit with some of the...
PhotographyCNET

Take your best ever landscape photos with your phone

The latest crop of phones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra have powerful cameras on board that can snag the sort of beautiful photographs you'd normally expect to see coming from pricey DSLRs. The 12 Pro Max has already blown me away with the quality of images I can get using Apple's ProRaw, while the S21 Ultra has its crown as the zoom king.
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

5 Photos App Hacks for iPhone (Add Captions to Your Videos and More)

The fantastic camera is one of the benefits of owning an iPhone and is a compelling reason why many people choose to purchase Apple’s smartphone. When it comes to editing your videos and photos, many people turn to third-party apps, but you don’t necessarily need to spend more money to purchase an editing or organization tool. Apple’s built-in Photos app has the ability to add captions and do some lightweight editing of your media. Continue reading to browse five ways you can edit and organize your videos and photos on your iPhone.
InternetThe Next Web

Signal’s smartass ad exposes Facebook’s creepy data collection

Facebook is notorious for generating creepily personal ads from reams of user data, but most people don’t understand how the system works. Now, an attack ad campaign by Signal has shone some light on the opaque surveillance dragnet. The privacy-focused messaging app tried to buy “multi-variant targeted” ads on Instagram...
Internetithinkdiff.com

Facebook a ‘surveilling stranger’ would be banned, if it was transparent about users data – Report

A private messaging app, Signal has highlighted how Facebook-owned platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp show very personalized ads by gaining access to their private information. Stating that the business model of companies like Facebook “aren’t building technology for you, they’re building technology of your data” and are not transparent about how that data is used.
Cell Phonestheregister.com

WhatsApp: Share your data with Facebook, or we'll make our own app useless to you

WhatsApp users who refuse to accept its new privacy policy will slowly but surely be cut off from the chat app, the social network has confirmed. In January, WhatsApp users were told if they wanted to keep using the software, they must agree to an updated fine print that, among other things, allows their data to be passed onto not only WhatsApp's parent Facebook but also its subsidiaries as and when decided by the tech giant.
Aerospace & Defensehot96.com

Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The classic 1979 sci-fi horror film “Alien” was advertised with the memorable tagline, “In space no can hear you scream.” It did not say anything about humming. Instruments aboard NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft, which nine years ago exited our solar system’s outer reaches, have detected a faint...
InternetNarcity

You Could Save Big On Your Internet Using These Tips (VIDEO)

Phoning it in may be the way to go. Whether you loathe speaking with your internet service provider, or you're indifferent and just accept it as a necessary inevitability, negotiating your plan is something you may want to consider. In this episode of All Things Money (ATM), money coach Nicole...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Lunar Crater Radio Telescope: Illuminating the Cosmic Dark Ages

The early-stage NASA concept could see robots hang wire mesh in a crater on the Moon’s far side, creating a radio telescope to help probe the dawn of the universe. After years of development, the Lunar Crater Radio Telescope (LCRT) project has been awarded $500,000 to support additional work as it enters Phase II of NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program. While not yet a NASA mission, the LCRT describes a mission concept that could transform humanity’s view of the cosmos.
Electronicsgamingpost.ca

Why Your Phones Blue Light Isn’t Stopping You Sleeping

Utah’s Brigham Young University conducted a study with regards to the impact of blue light-reducing features. The study focuses specifically on Apple’s Night Shift mode and the effect that it has on users’ quality of sleep. They concluded that it actually has no impact at all. In fact, their research suggests that blue light might not be the enemy we all thought it was.
Physicsarxiv.org

Enhanced optical trapping via structured scattering

Interferometry can completely redirect light, providing the potential for strong and controllable optical forces. However, small particles do not naturally act like interferometric beamsplitters, and the optical scattering from them is not generally thought to allow efficient interference. Instead, optical trapping is typically achieved via deflection of the incident field. Here we show that a suitably structured incident field can achieve beamsplitter-like interactions with scattering particles. The resulting trap offers order-of-magnitude higher stiffness than the usual Gaussian trap in one axis, even when constrained to phase-only structuring. We demonstrate trapping of 3.5 to 10.0~$\mu$m silica spheres, achieving stiffness up to 27.5$\pm$4.1 times higher than is possible using Gaussian traps, and two orders of magnitude higher measurement signal-to-noise ratio. These results are highly relevant to many applications, including cellular manipulation, fluid dynamics, micro-robotics, and tests of fundamental physics.
Astronomybiologyreporter.com

Scientists want to place the radio telescope on the other side of the moon

A group of scientists wants to place the radio telescope on the other side of the moon. why?. A group of scientists has a plan to help radio astronomers delve deeper into the past in the universe. The radio telescope, which will be positioned on the far side of the moon, will help the whole thing. The concept is known as the Lunar Crater Radio Telescope. The program collected 500 thousand. And it entered the second phase of NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts Program. This means that it may become a reality in the future.
Computersarxiv.org

Intra-Model Collaborative Learning of Neural Networks

Recently, collaborative learning proposed by Song and Chai has achieved remarkable improvements in image classification tasks by simultaneously training multiple classifier heads. However, huge memory footprints required by such multi-head structures may hinder the training of large-capacity baseline models. The natural question is how to achieve collaborative learning within a single network without duplicating any modules. In this paper, we propose four ways of collaborative learning among different parts of a single network with negligible engineering efforts. To improve the robustness of the network, we leverage the consistency of the output layer and intermediate layers for training under the collaborative learning framework. Besides, the similarity of intermediate representation and convolution kernel is also introduced to reduce the reduce redundant in a neural network. Compared to the method of Song and Chai, our framework further considers the collaboration inside a single model and takes smaller overhead. Extensive experiments on Cifar-10, Cifar-100, ImageNet32 and STL-10 corroborate the effectiveness of these four ways separately while combining them leads to further improvements. In particular, test errors on the STL-10 dataset are decreased by $9.28\%$ and $5.45\%$ for ResNet-18 and VGG-16 respectively. Moreover, our method is proven to be robust to label noise with experiments on Cifar-10 dataset. For example, our method has $3.53\%$ higher performance under $50\%$ noise ratio setting.
Aerospace & Defensefloridanewstimes.com

ESA Astronaut Experiments Underway on the ISS

ESA astronaut Tomaspesuke is re-learning how to move through a weightless space environment like a toddler adapting to a new world. But his cradle is a familiar place. This is the second mission to the International Space Station, where Thomas broke scientific records in the first six months in orbit.
Computershackaday.com

Simple Encryption You Can Do On Paper

It’s a concern for Europeans as it is for people elsewhere in the world: there have been suggestions among governments to either outlaw, curtail, or backdoor strong end-to-end encryption. There are many arguments against ruining encryption, but the strongest among them is that encryption can be simple enough to implement that a high-school student can understand its operation, and almost any coder can write something that does it in some form, so to ban it will have no effect on restricting its use among anyone who wants it badly enough to put in the effort to roll their own.
Photographynetworksasia.net

Generate Income Offering Pictures Of Your Feet Even If You Are A Student

Action 4: Discover Individuals That Are Itching To Buy Your Feet Images. Means To Gain Gravy Train Online. Below I have listed website that offers foot pictures and those that allow some kind minors to utilize them and those that do not. Some individuals have a foot proclivity and enjoy taking a look at images of feet.