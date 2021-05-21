newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Knockout City review for Nintendo Switch | A multiplayer knockout

By Dominick Ashtear
Nintendo Enthusiast
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to DODGEBRAWL? If you don’t want to get pummeled with rubber balls, then you’d better be. Knockout City on Nintendo Switch is a fast-paced, team-based arena dodgeball game with a variety of game modes where you’ll rely on your skill and reflexes to ensure your team tastes sweet victory. Developed by Velan Studios and published by EA, this game is positioning itself to be a popular esport, and while time will tell whether or not it catches on, I can assure you that dodgebrawl battles are a total blast.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Nintendo#City Connection#Multiplayer#Game Mechanics#Nintendo Games#Console Games#End Game#Match Play#Velan Studios#Polish#Fps#Ea Developer#Knockout City#Ko D Opponents#Game Modes#The Game#4v4 Matches#Dodgebrawl Battles#Unique Mechanics#Arena Dodgeball Publisher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Overwatch
Related
RecipesSiliconera

Bandai Namco Shows Off the Tales of Arise Pre-order Costumes

Bandai Namco again took to Twitter to offer people a better look at Tales of Arise. However this time, it was to show off something not everyone might get. The four latest screenshots look at the Tales of Arise pre-order bonus costumes. People get two for committing to a copy of the game, as well as accessories and food recipes.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch Animal Battle Royale trailer is two things: adorable and disturbing

The game Super Animal Royale is not made for little kids. It looks super cute – and it is! But it’s rated T for Teens – for all the violence it contains. This game comes from MODUS and Pixile Studios and was made to be a sort of alternate reality iteration of Battle Royale games like Fortnite and PUBG. In the Super Animal World, characters are excited to participate in a death match against one another for ultimate glory – and it’s sort of like Animal Crossing, too.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Review: Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir & Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind for Nintendo Switch

Relive two Nintendo Famicom murder-mystery classics from over 30 years ago that were, until now, never officially released outside of Japan. Meticulously reworked and fine-tuned, both Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir & The Girl Who Stands Behind for Nintendo Switch stay admirably close to their original counterparts and provide some good old-fashioned detective work. If you’re a fan of visual novels, you’ll definitely want to dive into these surprisingly disturbing stories right away.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Fall Guys: Ultimate KnockOut Gets New Game Modes And Custom Lobbies

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout‘s new season 4.5 update adds two new game modes as well as the ability for players to create their own custom lobbies for their own curated bean chaos. Announced via the official PlayStation Blog, the new 4.5 season update for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will include...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Knockout City Releases New Audio Developer Diary And Blog

Velan Studios, an independent video game developer based in Upstate New York, is bringing "Thwack!" back! The classic sound of a dodgeball beaning someone hard is making an appearance in their upcoming "dodgebrawl" game, Knockout City. Or is that "making an emergence"? It's a sound and not a visual, after all.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

EA’s Knockout City Holding Free Online 10-Day Block Party

For a few months now, EA has been building up to the launch of what they call a “dodgebrawl” game called Knockout City. They have had a few betas and trials, and now it seems they are ready for something substantially bigger before the official launch. What is being described as a “block party” is a 10-day free trial for anyone and everyone. Regardless of platform, fans will be able to join in on the festivities, kind of like a digital Frosh Week, minus the drinking.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Rogue Lords Devil Gameplay Trailer

Nacon have released a new gameplay trailer for Leikir Studio and Cyanide Studio’s upcoming tactical roguelite, Rogue Lords. In Rogue Lords, players control the Devil himself, who is trying to get revenge on the demon hunters who imprisoned him with the help of nine insidious individuals from throughout history. The game features turn-based tactical battles with a twist.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Knockout City to Celebrate Launch with a 10-Day Free Trial on PS4

Knockout City, the dodgeball multiplayer game from Velan Studios, is right around the corner, launching on 21st May. The game, published by EA Originals, shows a lot of promise with its simple but engaging gameplay and neat presentation — we're definitely keen to throw some curve shots on release. Fortunately, you'll all be able to join us, as the studio has just announced an in-game Block Party, granting a 10-day free trial to all.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah Receives A Release Date

Funcom has revealed details today about Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah as the expansion now has a release date. This one has been in the works for a while now and kept getting pushed back with little hints and teases here and there of when we'd finally see it. But now we know the expansion will be released in full on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on May 27th. This particular expansion is going to be the biggest release of content for the game since the developers first released the game. When it was first introduced it had a ton of streamers playing it and a lot of servers working overtime. The audience has died down a bit, so this expansion looks to be a heavy Conan-sized punch to those players to get them to come back with improvements and a bunch of new content. You can read more about it below.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

New Pokémon Snap review (Nintendo Switch): Capturing nostalgia

New Pokémon Snap is a wonderful, focused trip down memory lane that is still one-of-a-kind after 22 long years. The formula remains largely unchanged for better or worse, but new ideas will surprise veterans and the Instagram generation for an evolution that is worth the wait.
Video GamesKotaku

Shiny Final Fantasy XIV Player Wants To Become Even Brighter

Like most online games, Final Fantasy XIV is what you make of it. You can dedicate yourself to hitting the level cap in every job, focus on completing tough raids on max difficulty, or simply cultivate a second life through role-playing with your friends. But Chungo Humongo, a level 80 Roegadyn Paladin, has a much different mission: He wants to become as bright as possible.
Video Gamespsu.com

Hunter’s Arena: Legends Is A Demon Hunting Battle Royale Launching Into Closed Beta On PS5 And PS4 Next Week

Mantisco, the team behind Hunter’s Arena: Legends have announced that its battle royale game will be launching into closed beta on PS5 and PS4 on May 14, 2021. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the title is a 30 player PvP and PvE battle royale set in the age of Demon Hunters. As a Hunter, you will fight demons that have appeared, all while taking on other Hunters trying to achieve the same goal as you. PvE enemies will be located in high-risk dungeons with their own bosses, allowing you to gain the upper hand in matches.
Video GamesSiliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Picture Book Follows Namazu and Odder Otter

Square Enix has started sales of a first-ever official picture book based on MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV. It is titled Final Fantasy XIV’s Picture Book: Namazu and Something No One Has Ever Seen Before. It will cost 1,300 JPY (approximately $12). The book is currently available from the Square Enix online store. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Video GamesRoad to VR

Drum-based Rhythm Game ‘Smash Drums’ to Release on Quest Next Month

Smash Drums is a drum-based rhythm game that’s officially coming to Oculus Quest on June 17th, 2021. Created by indie studio PotamWorks, Smash Drums will launch on App Lab with 21 indie songs, which can be played in 360-degrees in seven different destructible environments. PotamWorks says the rhythm game offers...
Video Gamesimore.com

PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller review: The price is not right

When it comes to playing the Nintendo Switch in docked mode, the Pro Controller has remained the gamepad of choice for many years. That's not surprising given its traditional design, rechargeable internal battery, motion controls, amiibo functionality, and hefty feel. Many third-party Nintendo Switch controllers have tried to unseat the Pro Controller, and while they've brought their own flair to the table, they've been unable to do so.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Savage Halloween (Nintendo Switch)

Savage Halloween is a platform game for the Nintendo Switch. It takes the much-loved holiday of Halloween and throws every imaginable monster at it, complete in a retro-inspired world of colorful peril. This tough nut is a fun time. If you’re looking for a story, there’s a short one here...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Knockout City™ Block Party Edition on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 21 May 2021. Team up and duke it out with rival Crews in Knockout City™ during the limited-time Block Party event for exclusive rewards*! Brawl on every map, with every ball, in every style, through every playlist of Season 1. Plus, show off your early arrival with Block Party goodies, including:
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021: Keynote liveblog

It’s time, folks! Time to learn about the second new job coming with Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, along with new areas, most likely the release date and alliance raid, and more! It’s all the fun of the digital keynote happening tonight, and no matter what, you can have a front-row seat to what’s going on via digital streaming or by following along as we liveblog the event right here!