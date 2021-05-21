Knockout City review for Nintendo Switch | A multiplayer knockout
Are you ready to DODGEBRAWL? If you don’t want to get pummeled with rubber balls, then you’d better be. Knockout City on Nintendo Switch is a fast-paced, team-based arena dodgeball game with a variety of game modes where you’ll rely on your skill and reflexes to ensure your team tastes sweet victory. Developed by Velan Studios and published by EA, this game is positioning itself to be a popular esport, and while time will tell whether or not it catches on, I can assure you that dodgebrawl battles are a total blast.www.nintendoenthusiast.com