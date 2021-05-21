newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Hollywood Productions Shooting | Grande Studios thinks big

By Cory Weinberg
presstories.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrande Studios has expansion plans: The studio, located in the Point-Saint-Charles district of Montreal, will add 30,000 to 50,000 square feet of filming space to its facilities for host Hollywood productions by early 2022. Since its launch in 2016, Grande Studios has 220,000 square feet of filming space.

presstories.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Square Feet#Filming Space#Montreal#Expansion Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Businessgeekwire.com

Report: Amazon may be looking to buy longtime Hollywood film and TV studio MGM

Amazon’s desire to be an even bigger player in Hollywood could involve the acquisition of MGM, according to an exclusive report by The Information on Monday. The report cites a person familiar with ongoing discussions between the tech giant and the historic film and television studio, but says the status of any deal is unclear.
West Hollywood, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Bardas, Bain Plan $450 Million Studio in Hollywood

Hollywood will get more studio space. West Hollywood-based Bardas Investment Group and Bain Capital Real Estate, the real estate investment group of Bain Capital, have submitted plans to develop a $450 million project dubbed Echelon Studios. The 5-acre site at 5601 Santa Monica Blvd. was formerly a Sears store. Developer...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

How David and Jessica Oyelowo Turned Hollywood Frustration Into a Disney Production Deal

It’s a studio ritual almost as old as Hollywood: announce a production deal right before the release of a filmmaker’s new movie. For David and Jessica Oyelowo’s Yoruba/Saxon, the twinning of “The Water Man” (David’s directorial debut, which opened theatrically last week) and a two-year first-look Disney deal is more than industry rite. After seven years and six films, it means that the industry has started to catch up to them.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Movies Way Back When: The Big Glass Studio

One of the reasons why the “Flying A” studio, and other movies companies, located to the West Coast was to take advantage of the abundant sunshine here. Natural lighting was easier and cheaper than using electrical lighting, especially in early times in film history. The “Flying A” outgrew their original glass studio, and a new one was built in 1915. It measured 120 by 170 feet. The glass was textured to soften the light and avoid harsh shadows.
TravelDisney Tourist Blog

Universal Studios Hollywood Reopening Report

For our first visit to a West Coast theme park in over a year, we head to Universal Studios Hollywood! In this reopening report, we’ll share photos, crowds & wait time info, health & safety measures, rule compliance, plus commentary on Florida v. California. Let’s start with some details about...
DrinksTimes Union

Lee Spirits Company Named Colorado's 'Ready to Drink Producer of the Year' by the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition for the Consecutive Year

Additionally, three of the organization’s RTD canned cocktails earned individual recognition. Lee Spirits Company, a leading distiller of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails and flavored gins, is pleased to announce the 2021 New York International Spirit Competition named the organization the ready-to-drink (RTD) producer of the year in Colorado for the second year in a row for its line of award-winning RTD canned cocktails.
Movieseminetra.com

Hollywood Studios Join forces to Attract Movie Fans: NPR

Action star and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger On Wednesday we made a pitch for the audience to return to the cinema. It’s been over a year since COVID-19 first closed the cinema. Some do not resume.Industry hut Hundreds of thousands of jobs..New movie release postponed.. Some were premiered on streaming platforms or Video on Demand.Some are open in both the theater and the living room On the same day.
PoliticsOn Milwaukee

Another interior view of the $420 million convention center expansion released

Last March, the Wisconsin Center District released exterior renderings (and a couple interiors) of the convention center expansion, planned for the block between 6th Street, Vel Phillips Avenue, Kilbourn Avenue and Wells Street. The designs were created by project architects Eppstein Uhen and Atlanta-based tvsdesign. You can see those images...
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

Sales Launch For FÖRENA’s Exterior At 540 Sixth Avenue In Chelsea, Manhattan

Sales are now underway at FÖRENA, a 12-story residential building at 540 Sixth Avenue in Chelsea. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Landsea Homes and DNA Development, the structure will yield 50 units spread across 80,000 square feet of residential space. Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes of The Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman are handling marketing and sales of the one- to three-bedroom units. Prices begin at $1.3 million for homes at the property, located at the corner of West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue.
MoviesFOXBusiness

Hollywood's summer blockbuster season comes with a side of studio angst

LOS ANGELES — At a multiplex here Wednesday, Arnold Schwarzenegger led a pep rally for big-screen films ahead of the summer movie season. "We want to bring the big screen back. That's what this is all about," said the "Terminator" star and former California governor, who led part of the small, socially-distanced crowd in chants of "We are back! We are back!"
Real Estatedefector.com

A $730,000 House To Ring In The Golden Age Of House Parties

Everyone has been saying the same thing for a year now. The conversations loop on top of each other like spaghetti. It would feel like deja vu if it weren’t so mundane. For a year, everyone has wanted to talk about the quarantine, the virus, how badly we all want it to end. It’s always true that among people who think similarly, the conversations have threads that are identical, but this was uncanny. It was boring. Now, the conversations are starting to open up. People are beginning to do things again. They are traveling. They are seeing their families. They are acquiring gossip. But there are some new conversational loops cementing themselves in place with the reemergence of society. Because we are all experiencing the reopening together, the shared statement is: THE ROARING TWENTIES ARE BACK, BABY.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

The Complete (Chicago) Beer Course: Maibock

When COVID-19 closed taprooms and cancelled festivals, I looked for ways to still engage with Chicago’s craft beer scene. I therefore decided to finally work my way through The Complete Beer Course. Doing so involves the tough job of sampling beers for each style the book details; I’ll balance national (and international) recommendations from author Joshua Bernstein with examples from Chicagoland breweries. Unless otherwise stated, historical background comes from The Complete Beer Course.
Colorado Stateheysocal.com

One Colorado announces projected opening of 5 new tenants

Workspace, retail stores and coffee shop set to open summer 2021. One Colorado announced this week that five new tenants are set to open this summer. Joining the roster of retailers and restaurants at the open air shopping center in Pasadena are Aesop, Alfred Coffee, Allbirds, Industrious and Rothy’s. “We...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

Hollywood Screenwriter’s Funky Laurel Canyon Tudor Seeks $1.7 Million

Once upon a time — or just recently, actually — in the Wonderland Park enclave of Laurel Canyon, Tinseltown screenwriter/director J Mackye Gruber (“Final Destination 2,” “The Butterfly Effect”) placed his eye-catching English Tudor-style lair on the market for $1.75 million, hoping to more than double his money on the storybook property he purchased back in ’04 for a mere $837,000.
Interior Designhospitalitydesign.com

Opera Contemporary Debuts Monobrand Store in Milan

Bestetti Associati honors the furniture brand’s legacy through a balance of tradition and innovation. Luxury Italian furniture company Opera Contemporary has unveiled its first monobrand store in the heart of Milan. Spread across 2,150 square feet and two floors, the showroom was crafted by locally based design firm Bestetti Associati to capture the dialogue among surfaces, furnishings, and architectural elements.
Brea, CAbakingbusiness.com

Aryzta North America rebrands as Aspire Bakeries

LOS ANGELES — Aryzta North America, which earlier this year was acquired by private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg for $850 million, has changed its name to Aspire Bakeries, a decision that reflects the company’s aim to “continue to move upwards.”. Following the completion of the transaction earlier this month, Aspire...
Interior DesignHouzz

Before and After: 4 Beautiful 50-Square-Foot Bathrooms

These four bathrooms were exactly 50 square feet before their remodels and after. But as the before-and-after photos show, there’s tons of style, function and creativity that can be packed into a 50-square-foot bathroom when a design plan is executed to perfection. Check out the following bathroom makeovers and let us know which new features or looks you like best.