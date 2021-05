Athlon magazine has released its 2021 preseason all Southeastern Conference teams and Texas A&M has placed eight players on the four teams. They include running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, offensive lineman Kenyon Green, defensive end DeMarvin Leal, and punt returner Ainias Smith on the first unit. Smith also was named the all purpose back to the second unit along with defensive lineman Jayden Peevy. The fourth unit contained corner Myles Jones and safety Demani Richardson. In all, eight Aggies made the list which trailed only Alabama and Georgia who had 15 each and LSU which had nine players.