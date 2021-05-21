newsbreak-logo
Hunker down with Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' on Netflix today

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder's first big success was 2004's hit remake Dawn of the Dead, and he returns to the genre -- and has a far bigger budget to play with -- in the zombies-in-Vegas film Army of the Dead. It debuts today on Netflix. Army of the Dead imagines a military...

TV SeriesVulture

Batman: The Animated Series Creator Will Return With More Animated Batman

Batffleck. So long, RBattz. There’s a new Batman on the prowl, and he’s a cartoon. Today, Warner Bros. Animation announced that it is developing a new animated Batman series, titled Batman: Caped Crusader, with HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The platforms have green-lit a straight-to-series order for the DC Comics adaptation with an exciting creative team. J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves will executive-produce the new series alongside Bruce Timm, creator of the much-lauded Batman: The Animated Series. Nearly 30 years after B:TAS debuted, Batman: Caped Crusader will “reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world,” according to the press release. Timm, Reeves, and Abrams say that the series will be “evocative of Batman’s noir roots,” a promise already fulfilled by the noir-ish poster art above.
Violent CrimesComicBook

The Flash Set Photos Reveal Filming at Michael Keaton's Batman Mansion

Thirty years after Batman Returns, the DC Universe will bring Michael Keaton's Batman back into the cinematic fold -- but it looks like he never even left home. As filming begins in earnest on The Flash, the first set-spy photos reveal that the long-awaited DC movie is shooting at the mansion that stood in for Wayne Manor in the Tim Burton Batman movies. While reports have said that both Keaton and Ben Affleck will appear as their respective versions of Batman in The Flash, the mansions in which they reside are wildly different facilities.
Moviestheubj.com

Army of the Dead chief Zack Snyder has prodded that the film’s initial 15 minutes will deliver next week

Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder is getting back to his zombie-tainted roots. The chief initially acquired acclaim for his praised redo of George A. Romero’s exemplary blood and gore movie Dawn of the Dead. However he’s since assembled a profession fundamentally dependent on comic book transformations like Watchmen, 300, and Justice League. Despite the fact that Army of the Dead isn’t tied in any immediate story approach to Dawn of the Dead. It’s as yet amusing to see Snyder returning to the class that shot him to fame.
Forbes

Zack Snyder’s ‘Army Of The Dead’ Will Play In America’s Third-Largest Cinema Chain

The Netflix original will get a wide theatrical release beginning on May 14 which will include Cinemark theaters. I saw Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen just days before its domestic debut at the “All Media” screening. As one who didn’t care for the first Transformers two years prior, I was hoping that it might be one of those Addams Family Values-style jumps in quality (or at least Angels & Demons being much more fun than The Da Vinci Code). Spoiler: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, despite a few visually dazzling action highlights (like the “shot on IMAX film” forest fight scene) was not very good. However, the theater was in the same outdoor mall as a sandwich shop named Star Chicken. It’s not there anymore, but it had the very best chicken Caesar wrap I had ever tasted. The movie was lousy, but the wrap was divine.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The SnyderVerse May Be Restored If Army Of The Dead Does Well

It’s time to update an old joke and say that when the world finds itself struck by nuclear war, the only things to survive in the aftermath will be cockroaches, Twinkies, Cher and talk that the SnyderVerse could still be restored. Zack Snyder’s Justice League has opened up a huge...
Moviesimdb.com

Zack Snyder Had to Digitally Recreate All of Tig Notaro for Some ‘Army of the Dead’ Scenes

A new report from Vulture breaks down the process of digitally inserting comedian Tig Notaro into Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie heist movie “Army of the Dead.” The filmmaker cast Notaro to replace Chris D’Elia after production had been wrapped for months, meaning D’Elia had to be digitally removed from the movie and Notaro had to be swapped in. What this actor swap cost the production has not been disclosed, but Snyder did tell Vulture it was cheaper than the budget needed to create the film’s zombie tiger.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Zack Snyder teases a glimpse of Justice League’s deleted Green Lantern cameo

During a screening for Zack Snyder’s new zombie heist movie Army of the Dead (read our review here), the filmmaker has teased fans of the SnyderVerse with a glimpse of actor Wayne T. Carr as the John Stewart incarnation of Green Lantern, who would have cameoed in Zack Snyder’s Justice League had Warner Bros. not put the block on the appearance. Hopefully we’ll get a hi-res version of the image soon, but in the meantime check out the peek below via Twitter…
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder Firm On His Sequel Idea, Says Warner Bros. Hasn’t Responded

Zack Snyder is firm on his story idea for a Justice League sequel, but he hasn’t heard back from Warner Bros. about it. After years of anticipation, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, or what is commonly referred to as the Snyder Cut was finally released onto HBO Max. The film for the most part was the director’s full creative vision despite a few elements of it absent from the film due to Warner Bros. overruling some narrative pathways including the presence of Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart/Green Lantern.
MoviesTime Out Global

Early reactions praise Zack Snyder's violent, funny Army of the Dead

Having recently stitched together the mangled remains of his Justice League movie to endlessly loud fanfare, director Zack Snyder is turning his attention to a more traditional form of reanimated corpse with the release of Army of the Dead. In an unprecedented move, the film will release in 600 theaters...
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder’s highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes

Despite the movie not coming out until May 21, the reviews are now in for Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie picture and the Army of the Dead Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed. It’s not only certified fresh, but it’s actually the highest-rated movie of Zack Snyder’s career — beating the recently-released Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the director’s previous zombie movie, the acclaimed remake of Dawn of the Dead.
CinemaBlend

Why Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy Star Josh Duhamel Isn't A Fan Of Shooting Superhero Fight Scenes

While it seems like actor Josh Duhamel would have already taken on one or two live-action superhero projects in his career before Netflix's newest comic book actioner Jupiter's Legacy, the closest he came was essentially with the Transformer franchise. Now, though, he's getting his time to shine in the comic book spotlight as Sheldon "The Utopian" Sampson (even if reviews for the Mark Millar and Frank Quitely adaptation haven't been so kind). And though he seems pleased enough with the show in general, Duhamel was apparently not so enthused by having to film fight scenes for Jupiter's Legacy.
MoviesNME

‘Army Of The Dead’ review: fear and groaning in Las Vegas

It’s fair to say that the late George A. Romero didn’t much care for the wave of zombie dramas his seminal Night Of The Living Dead series inspired. “I’m a little pissed off because I used to be the only guy,” he told fans during a Q&A at 2012’s Toronto Film Festival. “Now everybody’s in my playground.” Even so, the genre’s newer entries didn’t make much sense to Romero or the rules he helped to establish. Zombieland? “It’s just a shoot-em up.” The Walking Dead? “A soap opera with a zombie occasionally.”
MoviesDelaware County Daily Times

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

'Army of the Dead' Sees Zack Snyder Bet on Blood Red and Win Big

Chocolate and peanut butter. Slashers and R-ratings. Movie theaters and audiences who know how to shut the hell up. Some things go together so beautifully that they become the ideal. Bringing together zombies and an elaborate heist setup feels like a similarly minded stroke of genius as both subgenres — the latter in particular — have delivered more than a few true bangers over the years. Happily, while there are some undead bumps along the way, Zack Snyder‘s Army of the Dead hits the beats you expect from both heist films and zombie flicks while still managing to deliver some fresh mythology of its own.
Moviesramascreen.com

Zack Snyder to Appear In Person with ARMY OF THE DEAD at The Landmark Westwood

You’ve watched my video review of Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie and now… Landmark Theatres is set for the grand re-opening of the extensively renovated The Landmark Westwood Theatre on Friday, May 14, 2021 with Zack Snyder’s ARMY OF THE DEAD (Netflix, 147 min). Snyder will appear in person for a discussion following the 7:00 PM show with producers Deborah Snyder and Wes Coller and Snyder will introduce the 10:15 PM show.