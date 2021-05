We are nearing the end of a school year like no other. To say our teachers, students and families have been through a lot would be an understatement. I liken the end of a school year to running a race — and in this case, it’s been a marathon. As a former track and field coach, the best advice I could give my athletes was to start every race strong, maintain your pace during the middle and finish strong. And that is exactly what our staff and students are doing.